As part of its continued effort to offer Twitch Prime members exciting new goodies, you can now score some free Madden NFL 20 DLC. Over the last couple months, Twitch Prime has been ramping up its offerings for gamers with a series of freebies for Prime Day followed by some sweet in-game goodies for Red Dead and Grand Theft Auto Online. The yearly installment of Madden NFL launches today, and you’ll find all the details on today’s Twitch Prime gifts down below.

Just as a quick refresher, Twitch Prime is included with your Amazon Prime membership. You can give the service a try using the free trial option on this page, but if you’re already a Prime member, you’ll just need to sign in at the top of this page to starting claiming your free Madden NFL 20 DLC. Every month, Twitch Prime members get a “free subscription on Twitch.tv, exclusive in-game loot, free games PLUS all the benefits included with Amazon Prime. Level up today.”

FREE Madden NFL 20 DLC:

Today’s Madden NFL 20 freebie is a legendary one. For the first time in Madden Ultimate Team history, 9-time Pro Bowler and NFL Champion Jim Brown is yours for the taking. Just make sure you have a copy of the game and a Twitch Prime subscription, then go draft one of the greatest NFL players of all-time to your Ultimate squad.

There will be more content to come as well. During the first week of September, Twitch Prime members will be able to “get an exclusive Twitch Prime uniform to use in Madden Ultimate Team” as well.

Simply head over to this page to claim Jim Brown and remember, there is still a plethora of other goodies still available for Apex Legends, The Division 2, League of Legends, GTA Online and FIFIA 19, among others right here.

Outside of today’s free Madden NFL 20 DLC, you only have until the end of the month to claim the free year of Nintendo Switch Online via Twitch Prime. All the details on that are right here.

More Details from Twitch Prime:

