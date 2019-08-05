Sony’s XM3 ANC headphones hit $225, Bose QC35 IIs fall to $238 (All-time lows)

Altatac via Rakuten is offering the Sony WH1000XM3 Bluetooth Active Noise Cancelling Headphones for $225.25 shipped when the code ALT15P is used at checkout. Note: You must be logged into a free Rakuten account to use this code. This is down from its $348 going rate and is a match with our last mention. Sony’s XM3 headphones are a must for long car rides or trips. I wore them when traveling overseas for a vacation earlier this year and they blocked out all of the noise on the plane, from the engines to crying babies. Plus, since XM3’s charge over USB-C, you’ll be able to simplify your charging setup while on-the-go. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Nomad Base Station

We also spotted that ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten is offering the Bose QuietComfort 35 II Bluetooth Active Noise Cancelling Headphones for $237.96 shipped when the code SAVE15 is used at checkout. Note: You must be logged into a free Rakuten account to use this code. This is down from its $349 going rate and marks a new all-time low we’ve tracked in new condition. For comparison, we did see the QC35 II’s drop to $199 in refurbished condition recently. If you’re a Bose fan, these are a must. Personally, I prefer the noise cancellation of the above Sony, but if the Bose sound signature is more your game, you really can’t go wrong here. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

If you’re just starting out in the noise cancellation game, then check out the COWIN E7 Active Noise Cancelling Headphones are just $50 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Though they don’t carry the same Sony or Bose namesakes, they would be a great starting pair should you want to block out the world on a budget.

For those who are wanting something of the wired variety, we’ve currently got the Audio-Technica ATH-M40x studio monitoring headphones down to $79 shipped. Or, opt for the Beyerdynamic DT 770-PRO Studio Headphones for $139 shipped.

Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Headphones feature:

Wireless Bluetooth & NFC Tap Technology

Built-In Rechargeable Battery

Up to 30 Hours of Playback with BT+ANC

LDAC, aptX HD, aptX, AAC Wireless Codecs

Foldable Design with Swivel Earcups

Active & Automatic Noise-Canceling

Tap Controls for Audio & Calls

Comfortable & Lightweight Design

Includes Stereo Connector Cable

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!