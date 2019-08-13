Expand your collection with 25% off LEGO Disney Minifigures at just $3 each

Following this morning’s unveil of the Disney Train and Station kit, Amazon is offering the LEGO Minifigures Disney Series 2 Blind Bags for $2.99 Prime shipped. Good for a 25% discount, today’s offer matches the best price we’ve seen to date. LEGO still sells them for full price, for comparison. As the second installment of Disney-themed minifigures, this batch includes brick-built versions of Vintage Mickey, Hercules, Elsa, Jack Skellington and plenty of other popular characters. Each of the blind bags will include one of the 18 possible minifigures, which all come paired with accessories and a display stand. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

We’re also seeing LEGO’s Star Wars Clone Scout Walker set on sale for a new low of $19, and even more from $12.

Plus, don’t forget to check out the four all-new advent calendars from LEGO, which include Star Wars and Harry Potter kits.

LEGO Minifigures Disney Series 2 features:

Bring magical Disney fun to any LEGO set with the LEGO Minifigures Disney Series 2 collection, featuring a host of colorful Disney characters with new costumes and accessories!

Includes 18 Disney minifigure characters: Vintage Mickey, Vintage Minnie, Scrooge McDuck, Huey, Dewey, Louie, Chip, Dale, Jasmine, Jafar, Hercules, Hades, Elsa, Anna, Jack Skellington, Sally, Edna and Frozone

Also includes new costumes and accessories, including hats for Vintage Mickey and Minnie, new hair piece for Hercules and a gift box for Jack Skellington

