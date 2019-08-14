Save up to 30% on LEGO Speed Champions, Star Wars, Harry Potter, more from $10

Amazon is currently offering the LEGO Speed Champions 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and 1970 Dodge Charger R/T Kit for $23.99 Prime shipped. Also at Target as well as Walmart. Normally $30, that’s good for a 20% discount and matches the Amazon all-time low. Stacking up to 478 pieces, this kit lets you add two brick-built cars to your LEGO garage. Pairing old and new, you’ll be able to assemble a 1970 Dodge Charger R/T, as well as a 2018 Challenger SRT Demon. This set comes complete with two driver minifigures and a race marshal with a checkered flag. Hit the jump for additional LEGO deals starting at $10.

Other notable LEGO deals:

Don’t forget that you can still expand your collection with 25% off LEGO Disney Minifigures at just $3 each. Be sure to check out LEGO’s recently-unveiled iOS-enabled Disney Train and Station, as well as the upcoming Harry Potter and Star Wars advent calendars.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!