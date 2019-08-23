Add the highly-rated minimalist Logi. puzzler to your iOS library for FREE

Logi. is a minimalistic puzzle game based on the familiar bouncy ball formula. It combines logic problems with features from brain puzzles as players twist and turn a series of mechanisms to reach the goal. Regularly $1, this highly-rated title is now free for a limited time on the App Store. It has 90 challenges with more on the way, a relaxing soundtrack and a 4+ star rating from over 750 gamers. More details and some gameplay footage down below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Speaking of interesting puzzle games, we also have the meditative AR puzzler .projekt down at its lowest price ever right now. This morning’s roundup also features a series of notable price drops including Tower of Fortune 3, True Horror, Rugby Nations 18, Evo Explores and many more. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming eFootball PES 2020 Mobile game.

iOS Universal: Logi.: FREE (Reg. $1)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate $30, Civilization VI Switch $20, more

Logi.:

Challenge your brain with a game experience that pushes the limits of your logic. An inventive mental puzzle game combining reflection, bounce and logic. Can you solve all challenges in this minimal puzzle? The goal in this minimalist puzzle ambient game is to help ball to reach the end of a level by rotating mechanisms with your fingers.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!