Friday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: Nordstrom Summer Sale, 6PM Labor Day, GAP, more

Welcome to our daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys. Each day we scour the internet, searching for the best fashion and home goods offers from our favorite retailers. We’ll be gathering all of our top deals each day at 5:00 pm right here. Head below for more and be sure to give us a follow on Twitter to stay up to date throughout the day.
Activewear |
- Mountain Hardwear’s Labor Day Sale is live with 25% off select jackets, more
- Nike, adidas, Oakley and more up to 80% off during 6PM’s Labor Day Event
- REI Outlet offers 20% off one item including The North Face, Marmot, more with code LABORDAY19
- Merrell Labor Day Sale offers up to 50% off select styles + free shipping
- Reebok’s Labor of Love offers 20-40% off sitewide with promo code LABORDAY
Casual and Formalwear |
- Nordstrom’s Summer Sale takes up to 40% off The North Face, Nike, more
- Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack cuts an extra 25% off all sale items from $22
- GAP’s Big Labor Day Event kicks off w/ 40% off sitewide: jeans, outerwear, more
- Slim Leather Wallets with RFID at up to 40% off, today only at Amazon
- Weekender bags, briefcases and accessories from $14 Prime shipped at Amazon
Home Goods and more |
- Let a robot do the cleaning: Amarey smart vacuum is $260 (Reg. $350+)
- Ninja’s 6-Quart Multi-Function Cooker drops to $50 for today only (Reg. $70+)
- Bring the carpets back to life with Hoover’s Deep Cleaner at $100 (Reg. $150+)
- DiscountMags Labor Day Sale from $4.50: Wired, Men’s Health, GQ, many more
- Beef up home security with Ring’s 5-pc. Alarm Kit at a low of $109 (Reg. $199)
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!