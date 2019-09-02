Best Labor Day Fashion Deals: adidas, L.L. Bean, Banana Republic, J.Crew, more

If you haven’t taken advantage of the Labor Day Sales yet, they’re phenomenal this 2019. A majority of the sales are taking an extra 20 to 60% off clearance and huge sitewide promotions. Whether you’re looking for activewear, casual or formal attire, there is a sale for you. Head below to find out top picks from the notable Labor Day fashion sales and there is a convenient list at the bottom rounding up all of the discounts.
If you’re looking for activewear the adidas Sitewide Flash Sale is a must. Inside the event you will find the popular 2019 UltraBoost Running Shoes for just $88, which is down from its original rate of $180. Rated 4.7/5 stars with nearly 500 reviews.
In casual wear the Levi’s Event is a great way to update your denim. Levi’s is offering 40% off sitewide and features jeans from $36. For men, the Athletic Taper Jeans were a favorite and they’re marked down to $54. Also, for women, the Cropped Stretch Jeans are also on sale for $59 and are very trendy.
Activewear |
- adidas boosts your workouts with an extra 30% off sitewide + free shipping
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Labor Day Deals take up to 50% off: Nike, adidas, more
- Under Armour Outlet is offering an extra 30% off orders of $150 this Labor Day
- Joe’s New Balance cuts 50% off doorbusters and 40% off all other footwear
- Columbia’s Labor Day Sale offers 25% off select jackets, boots, more from $20
- The North Face, Marmot and more at up to 40% off during REI’s Labor Day Sale
- L.L. Bean’s Labor Day Sale takes 20% off your order, this weekend only
- PUMA’s Labor Day Sale offers 30% off all weekend and deals from $20
- The North Face Labor Day Sale offers jackets, joggers and more at 25% off
Casual and Formalwear |
- Banana Republic’s Labor Day Sale has 800+ new arrivals and 40% off sitewide
- J.Crew’s kicking up your style with 40% off sitewide and deals from $18
- Levi’s refreshes your denim with 40% off sitewide and deals from $36
- Score Timberland shoes and accessories up to 60% off with deals from $8
- Express has 40% off sitewide and 50% off all women’s jeans for Labor Day
- Vineyard Vines is back with an extra 50% off all sale items from $30
- Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack cuts an extra 25% off all sale items from $22
- Converse offers an additional 25% off all sale items from $21: shoes, more
