Best Labor Day Fashion Deals: adidas, L.L. Bean, Banana Republic, J.Crew, more

If you haven’t taken advantage of the Labor Day Sales yet, they’re phenomenal this 2019. A majority of the sales are taking an extra 20 to 60% off clearance and huge sitewide promotions. Whether you’re looking for activewear, casual or formal attire, there is a sale for you. Head below to find out top picks from the notable Labor Day fashion sales and there is a convenient list at the bottom rounding up all of the discounts.

If you’re looking for activewear the adidas Sitewide Flash Sale is a must. Inside the event you will find the popular 2019 UltraBoost Running Shoes for just $88, which is down from its original rate of $180. Rated 4.7/5 stars with nearly 500 reviews.

In casual wear the Levi’s Event is a great way to update your denim. Levi’s is offering 40% off sitewide and features jeans from $36. For men, the Athletic Taper Jeans were a favorite and they’re marked down to $54. Also, for women, the Cropped Stretch Jeans are also on sale for $59 and are very trendy.

