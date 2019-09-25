Today’s Best Game Deals: Yoshi’s Crafted World $47, Spyro + Crash $37.50, more

In today’s best game deals, NationwideDistributors (98.8% positive feedback) via eBay Daily Deals is offering Yoshi’s Crafted World on Nintendo Switch for $46.99 shipped. Regularly $60 at GameStop, it is now down to $50 at Amazon and Best Buy. Outside of a very limited deal via Rakuten, this is the lowest we have tracked. Featuring two-player co-op exploration, this gorgeous handcrafted world can be played backwards by jumping over to the “flip side” of every stage. Be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including titles like Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Hitman: Definitive Edition, Spyro + Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, LEGO Worlds and more.
More game/console deals:
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy $37.50 (Reg. $75) | Microsoft
- Plus Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Bundle
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy $20 (Reg. $30+) | Microsoft
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy $20 (Reg. $40) | Microsoft
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Plus $10 Prime member credit
- Releases October 4th
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $20 (Reg. $30+) | Amazon
- PS4 Pro Death Stranding LE $400 (Releases Nov. 8th)
- Hitman: Definitive Edition $16 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- LEGO Worlds Switch $13 (Reg. $20+) | Walmart
- Sega Genesis Classics $20 (Reg. $30) | Walmart
- Matched at Amazon on PS4
- Rayman Legends $5 (Reg. $20) | Microsoft
- Sonic Forces Switch $16 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Unravel Two $6.50 (Reg. $20) | Microsoft
- Strider $3 (Reg. $15) | Microsoft
- Ni no Kuni Remastered $42 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Resident Evil 7 Gold $20 (Reg. $25+) | GameStop
- Dark Souls Remastered $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- LEGO Harry Potter: Collection $20 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Minecraft Switch $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- LEGO Movie 2 Videogame $18 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- LEGO DC Super-Villains $20 (Reg. $30+) | Amazon
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 $19 (Reg. $30+) | Amazon
- Super Mario Maker 2 $47 (Reg. $60) | eBay
- Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker $33 (Reg. $40) | Walmart
- Persona 5 $12 (Reg. $20) | PSN
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 $45 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Collection of Mana Pre-order $34 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Pre-order $50 | Amazon
- Watch Dogs Legion Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- FIFA 20 Pre-orders $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
