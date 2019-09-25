Today’s Best Game Deals: Yoshi’s Crafted World $47, Spyro + Crash $37.50, more

Sep. 25th 2019

0

In today’s best game deals, NationwideDistributors (98.8% positive feedback) via eBay Daily Deals is offering Yoshi’s Crafted World on Nintendo Switch for $46.99 shipped. Regularly $60 at GameStop, it is now down to $50 at Amazon and Best Buy. Outside of a very limited deal via Rakuten, this is the lowest we have tracked. Featuring two-player co-op exploration, this gorgeous handcrafted world can be played backwards by jumping over to the “flip side” of every stage. Be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including titles like Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Hitman: Definitive Edition, Spyro + Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, LEGO Worlds and more. 

