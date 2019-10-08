Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 6700mAh Hybrid Power Bank $18 (25% off), more

- Oct. 8th 2019 10:19 am ET

0

Sunvalley Brands (99% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers the RAVPower 6700mAh 2-in-1 Portable Charger for $17.99 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Having just dropped from $24, today’s offer saves you 25% in total, beats our previous mention by $2 and is the best we’ve tracked. RAVPower’s 2-in-1 charger pairs a two-port 2.4A USB wall outlet with a 6700mAh power bank. It’s a fantastic option for simplifying your travel setup, as it can handle your power needs while out-and-about and even at home. Plus, it also has a convenient built-in AC charger to make refueling a cinch. Rated 4.3/5 stars from 130 shoppers.

More smartphone accessories: 

Deals still live from yesterday:

  • Apple’s official iPhone XS/Max and XR Smart Battery Cases now $102 (Reg. $129)
  • Aukey 20000mAh USB-C Power Bank: $28 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
    • w/ code K2W62J8F
  • Aukey Key Series Bluetooth Earbuds: $25 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
    • w/ code E45TYMM6 

Cut down the number devices and cables with the RAVPower Wall Outlet / Mobile Charger. Whether you are home or on the road, one device is all you need to power your phone or tablet anywhere. With its 6700mAh capacity, the dual charger is the strongest hybrid charger in the market, giving you more independence.

Super-handy 2-in-1 charger: Dual port charging plug with integrated power bank charges your devices at home and remotely. Compact size, unmatched capacity: The upgraded 6700mAh capacity approximately charges the latest smartphone models several times over.

