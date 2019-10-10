A $90 price cut brings Jackery’s Explorer 240 Power Station down to $160

Home Depot currently offers the Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 240 for $159.99 shipped. Normally selling for $250, like you’ll find at Amazon and Jackery direct, that’s good for a 36% discount, is $27 under our previous mention and one of the lowest we’ve seen to date. Featuring a 240 watt-hour lithium-ion battery, this portable power station sports a 200W pure sine wave AC outlet, dual 2.4A USB inputs and a DC car port. Perfect for bringing on upcoming camping trips or to the next football tailgate, Jackery’s Explorer 240 will keep everything from smartphones to appliances and more running. With over 660 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.8/5 star rating. Check out our hands-on review for an in-depth look.

For comparison, today’s lead deal is only $20 more than the 167Wh version of Jackery’s portable power station. So for just a little extra cash, you’re looking at 30% more power. Though if you’re looking for something a bit more portable, this RAVPower 20100mAh Power Bank may fit the bill. At $80, it can dish out up to 50W of power from an AC outlet, and more.

In the market for a new air compressor? Home Depot is currently discounting a selection of tools from RYOBI, DEWALT, and more starting at $18. Thinking you’ll want to pair the power station with a solar panel? Check out our review on Jackery’s SolarSaga 60W panel.

