Wednesday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: Backcountry, Foot Locker, Timbuk2 Flash Sale, more

Activewear |
- Backcountry’s Stoic Sale offers up to 75% off jackets, pullovers, more from $15
- Foot Locker’s Halloween Sale offers 20% off sitewide + 25% off orders of $200
- Today only, Eddie Bauer offers flannel shirts from just $30 for fall
- The North Face, Outdoor Research, more up to 50% off at Moosejaw’s Outerwear Event
- Score some free adidas money before Black Friday: $50 for $35 w/ free delivery
Casual and Formalwear |
- Express Fall Flash Sale offers 50% off jeans and dresses + 40% off sitewide
- Timbuk2’s Flash Sale takes 30% off messenger bags, MacBook backpacks, more
- Hautelook’s Luggage Sale offers up to 75% off Delsey, Calpak, more
- Brooks Brothers polishes your look w/ 40% off select styles + sale from $39
- Gap Factory Halloween Flash Sale offers an extra 31% off sitewide with code SPOOKY
Home Goods and more |
- Let Cuisinart’s 14-Cup Food Processor prepare dinner for $100 (Reg. $150+)
- Brew K-Cups, ground coffee and tea with Gourmia’s Pod Maker at $50 (Reg. $100)
- DEWALT’s 40-pc. Bit Set is an Amazon best-seller: $14.50 (New low, 35% off)
- Just $55 will upgrade an existing doorbell to Ring (New low, 45% off)
- Schlage Encode Smart Deadbolt works with Ring and Amazon Key: $198 (Reg. $249)
