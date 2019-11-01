Score Polk’s budget-friendly Signa Solo Bluetooth Sound Bar at $88 (Save $42)

- Nov. 1st 2019 4:42 pm ET

Amazon is currently offering the Polk Signa Solo Bluetooth Sound Bar for $88 shipped. Find it at Best Buy for $5 more. Usually selling for $130, today’s offer matches the Amazon all-time low, is $12 under the previous price cut, and the best currently available. Polk’s budget-friendly sound bar features four 2.5-inch full-range drivers and is said to deliver 10 times the bass compared to a TV’s built-in speakers. On top of its Bluetooth connectivity, you’re also looking at optical and 3.5mm ports for wiring up to a TV. This model also rocks a compact design that’s perfect for adding to setups with limited space like in a doom room. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

A great way to leverage your savings from today’s deal is to grab this best-selling sound bar mounting kit for $20 at Amazon. This is a great way to tidy up your kit, as mounting it below your TV will offer a more streamlined appearance.

Don’t forget that right now we’re also seeing a notable price cut on Sharp’s 40-inch 1080p Roku HDTV at $170 ($50 off). That’s on top of a variety of streaming media player deals headlined by Fire TVs on sale from $30. You’ll also find Roku’s new Express HD at the Amazon all-time low of $24, as well as the refreshed Roku Ultra at $80.

Polk Signa Solo Bluetooth Sound Bar features:

Improve home theater audio with this Polk Audio sound bar. It creates wide, expansive stereo sound in a compact package, and its VoiceAdjust technology lets you customize voice levels for hearing crisp, clear dialogue during movies. This Polk Audio sound bar has built-in Bluetooth for wireless music streaming from portable devices.

