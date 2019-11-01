Score Polk’s budget-friendly Signa Solo Bluetooth Sound Bar at $88 (Save $42)

Amazon is currently offering the Polk Signa Solo Bluetooth Sound Bar for $88 shipped. Find it at Best Buy for $5 more. Usually selling for $130, today’s offer matches the Amazon all-time low, is $12 under the previous price cut, and the best currently available. Polk’s budget-friendly sound bar features four 2.5-inch full-range drivers and is said to deliver 10 times the bass compared to a TV’s built-in speakers. On top of its Bluetooth connectivity, you’re also looking at optical and 3.5mm ports for wiring up to a TV. This model also rocks a compact design that’s perfect for adding to setups with limited space like in a doom room. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Polk Signa Solo Bluetooth Sound Bar features:

Improve home theater audio with this Polk Audio sound bar. It creates wide, expansive stereo sound in a compact package, and its VoiceAdjust technology lets you customize voice levels for hearing crisp, clear dialogue during movies. This Polk Audio sound bar has built-in Bluetooth for wireless music streaming from portable devices.

