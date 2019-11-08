The new PreSonus Eris HD10BT headphones are now available for purchase. The audio company is going for a more professional studio headphone approach here while still including some of the most sought-after features found in its consumer-level cans. The affordably-priced headphones are now available at most major retailers and enter at the top of the sub-$130 price range. Read on for all the details and closer look.

PreSonous has been a well-known brand in the home recording space for quite some time. It provides home producers and musicians with a wealth of affordably-priced gear from audio interfaces to its Eris-Series speakers, and is now looking to reinvigorate its headphones lineup with the new Eris HD10BT set.

PreSonus Eris HD10BT Headphones:

As we mentioned above, the PreSonus Eris HD10BT are designed with home studio-level monitoring in mind while still providing Bluetooth connectivity and noise-cancellation — a pair of features not usually found on studio monitoring headphones. Something like those impressive looking new V-MODA M-200 pro studio cans were just unveiled with a hefty price tag and build quality, but do not come with wireless streaming or noise cancellation.

The new Eris HD10BT feature 1.57-inch (40 mm) drivers that deliver “accurate response from 20 Hz to 20 kHz” as well as “extended bass.” You’re looking at 16 hours of battery life per charge as well as a built-in microphone for taking calls and the option to use them in a wired setup. A series of on-board controls provide one-touch options for Bluetooth pairing, audio playback, volume adjustments, and track navigation. While Active Noise Canceling (ANC) “reduces ambient sounds” by as much as 18 dB and can be enabled with Bluetooth on or not.

Now available at a suggested retail price of $129.95, the PreSonus Eris HD10BT ship with a hardshell case, cable and adapter.

9to5Toys’ Take:

While there isn’t anything overly notable about these cans – certainly nothing we haven’t seen before – the sort of-hybrid design is intriguing. Home producers will score a decent set of monitoring cans they can also use wired to their audio interface along with a pair of noise canceling headphones in one purchase. The HD10BT go from the studio to guarding your sanity from the crying baby on the plane in one fell swoop.

