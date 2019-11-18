GameStop’s massive gaming collectibles sale from $2.50 or less (up to 50% off)

GameStop is now offering up to 50% off a massive collection of collectibles from various gaming franchises. You’ll find loads of Fallout, Overwatch, Kingdom Hearts, and Call of Duty gear starting from $2.50 or less with free shipping in orders over $35. Otherwise opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fees. From board games and Funko POP! figures to plushies, blankets and apparel, this sale is a great opportunity to score some gamer gifts at a big-time discount. You’ll find all of our top picks down below.

Top Picks from the Sale:

Overwatch D.Va Bunny Pillow:

D.Va’s bunny logo has some attitude to dish out with this licensed jumbo plush pillow. The pink emblem may give D.Va a friendly aura, but this pillow is the only soft thing associated with the Overwatch agent. The soft furnishing is modeled after D.Va’s bunny logo and features a white face, pink features, and pink trim.

