The wireless PowerA Enhanced Pro-style controller is down to $33 (Reg. $50)

Amazon is now offering the PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch at $32.67 shipped. Regularly $50 at GameStop and elsewhere, today’s deal is up to 35% off and the lowest total we can find. This colorway is currently listed at $40 from Best Buy, for comparison. Sporting wireless operation over Bluetooth and a more traditional button layout than Joy-Con, this is a great way to get the Pro controller vibe without the $60+ price tag. The officially licensed controller ships with a 2 year warranty, button mapping capabilities and built-in motion controls. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.
If you don’t need another wireless controller for your Switch, save some cash with the PDP Nintendo Switch Faceoff Wired Pro Controller. It sells for under $18 Prime shipped, carries solid ratings and will provide you with a more traditional controller experience for less. It also comes with a pair of faceplates so you can change the look and feel as you see fit. However, we have more notable gaming/Switch accessories live right now below.
More Switch Accessory Deals:
- HORIPAD controller $16.50 (20% off)
- Nintendo Switch dock kit $30 (Reg. $50)
- PDP 8-bit style Mario Switch case $10 (Reg. $15+)
- eShop Switch game sale from $6
- And even more…
PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller:
- Bluetooth wireless freedom
- Features motion controls and advanced gaming Buttons and ergonomic design with standard button layout
- LEDs for power, button mapping, player number and low battery warning
- Official Licensed Product with 2 year limited warranty
