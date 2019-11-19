The wireless PowerA Enhanced Pro-style controller is down to $33 (Reg. $50)

- Nov. 19th 2019 11:56 am ET

Amazon is now offering the PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch at $32.67 shipped. Regularly $50 at GameStop and elsewhere, today’s deal is up to 35% off and the lowest total we can find. This colorway is currently listed at $40 from Best Buy, for comparison. Sporting wireless operation over Bluetooth and a more traditional button layout than Joy-Con, this is a great way to get the Pro controller vibe without the $60+ price tag. The officially licensed controller ships with a 2 year warranty, button mapping capabilities and built-in motion controls. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

If you don’t need another wireless controller for your Switch, save some cash with the PDP Nintendo Switch Faceoff Wired Pro Controller. It sells for under $18 Prime shipped, carries solid ratings and will provide you with a more traditional controller experience for less. It also comes with a pair of faceplates so you can change the look and feel as you see fit. However, we have more notable gaming/Switch accessories live right now below.

More Switch Accessory Deals:

PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller:

  • Bluetooth wireless freedom
  • Features motion controls and advanced gaming Buttons and ergonomic design with standard button layout
  • LEDs for power, button mapping, player number and low battery warning
  • Official Licensed Product with 2 year limited warranty

