The wireless PowerA Enhanced Pro-style controller is down to $33 (Reg. $50)

Amazon is now offering the PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch at $32.67 shipped. Regularly $50 at GameStop and elsewhere, today’s deal is up to 35% off and the lowest total we can find. This colorway is currently listed at $40 from Best Buy, for comparison. Sporting wireless operation over Bluetooth and a more traditional button layout than Joy-Con, this is a great way to get the Pro controller vibe without the $60+ price tag. The officially licensed controller ships with a 2 year warranty, button mapping capabilities and built-in motion controls. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

If you don’t need another wireless controller for your Switch, save some cash with the PDP Nintendo Switch Faceoff Wired Pro Controller. It sells for under $18 Prime shipped, carries solid ratings and will provide you with a more traditional controller experience for less. It also comes with a pair of faceplates so you can change the look and feel as you see fit. However, we have more notable gaming/Switch accessories live right now below.

More Switch Accessory Deals:

PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller:

Bluetooth wireless freedom

Features motion controls and advanced gaming Buttons and ergonomic design with standard button layout

LEDs for power, button mapping, player number and low battery warning

Official Licensed Product with 2 year limited warranty

