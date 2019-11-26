Ahead of Black Friday, we’re now seeing a batch of early Black Friday LEGO deals. One standout is on the Star Wars BB-8 (75187) Kit for $58.47 shipped at Walmart. That’s good for a $42 discount from the original price, $22 under the going rate these day, and the second-best offer we’ve tracked. This 1,100-piece set measures up to nearly a foot tall and does a fantastic job recreating its on-screen inspiration from the Sequel Era Star Wars films. Check out our hands-on review to see a more in-depth report on how the brick-built droid stacks up. Head below for a collection of LEGO Black Friday deals starting at $6.

One standout is on the LEGO Star Wars UCS Y-Wing Starfighter for $127.99 shipped at Amazon and Target. Usually selling for $200, today’s offer is good for a 36% discount, beats our previous mention from yesterday’s now sold out VIP Weekend Sale by $12, and marks a new all-time low. Comprised of 1,967 pieces, this Ultimate Collectors Series set includes a Gold Leader Y-Wing pilot minifigure and an R2-BHD astromech droid. It packs a surprising amount of detail into the over two-feet long creation and pairs with a stand for displaying in your collection. I personally own this set and can definitely recommend it for Star Wars fans, especially those that gravitate to the Original Trilogy. Head below for a collection of LEGO Black Friday deals starting at $7.

LEGO Star Wars UCS Y-Wing Starfighter features:

Own part of Star Wars history with the Y-Wing Star fighter. This LEGO Star Wars ultimate collector series 6253568 has an amazing level of detail, including an opening mini figure cockpit for the included gold leader mini figure, wheel-activated rotating ion cannons on top, retractable landing skids and space for the r2-bhd astromech droid

