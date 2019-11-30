These early LEGO Cyber Monday deals offer new lows on Star Wars, City, Technic, more

- Nov. 30th 2019 9:05 am ET

Black Friday has come and gone, but there’s still plenty of LEGO deals still kicking ahead of Cyber Monday. One standout is one the LEGO Marvel Hulkbuster: Ultron Edition set for $89.99 shipped at Amazon and Walmart. Usually selling for $120, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount, comes within $10 of our previous mention, and is the second-best price we’ve seen to date. Stacking up to over 1,300 pieces, this creation assembles a nine-inch tall model of Tony Stark’s Hulkbuster mecha from Age of Ultron. Not only will you get an Iron Man MK 43 minifigure here, but there’s also a variety of additional accessories including interchangeable arms and more. Head below for a collection of LEGO Cyber Monday deals starting at $6.

On top of the discounts we’re seeing from authorized third-party sellers like Amazon and Walmart, LEGO’s Black Friday sale is delivering rare 30% discounts, freebies, and more.

