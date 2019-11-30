Black Friday has come and gone, but there’s still plenty of LEGO deals still kicking ahead of Cyber Monday. One standout is one the LEGO Marvel Hulkbuster: Ultron Edition set for $89.99 shipped at Amazon and Walmart. Usually selling for $120, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount, comes within $10 of our previous mention, and is the second-best price we’ve seen to date. Stacking up to over 1,300 pieces, this creation assembles a nine-inch tall model of Tony Stark’s Hulkbuster mecha from Age of Ultron. Not only will you get an Iron Man MK 43 minifigure here, but there’s also a variety of additional accessories including interchangeable arms and more. Head below for a collection of LEGO Cyber Monday deals starting at $6.
More early Cyber Monday LEGO deals include:
On top of the discounts we’re seeing from authorized third-party sellers like Amazon and Walmart, LEGO’s Black Friday sale is delivering rare 30% discounts, freebies, and more.
Most recent deals include:
- Technic 6×6 All Terrain Tow Truck: $185 (Reg. $290) | Amazon
- Classic Bricks and Gears: $14 (Reg. $20) | Walmart
- LEGO Minifigures Series 19 71025: $3 (Reg. $4) | Walmart
- Movie Rex’s Rexplorer!: $70 (Reg. $120) | Walmart
- Star Wars AT-AP Walker: $40 (Reg. $60) | Walmart
- Emmet’s Thricycle!: $8 (Reg. $14) | Amazon
- Ford Fiesta M-Sport WRC: $10 (Reg. $15) | Amazon
- Technic Racing Yacht: $32 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
Star Wars:
- Naboo Starfighter Microfighter: $6.50 (Reg. $10) | Amazon
- Lightsaber Duel on Starkiller Base: $16 (Reg. $20) | Walmart
Harry Potter
- Hagrid’s Hut: Buckbeak’s Rescue: $48 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Knight Bus: $32 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Expecto Patronum: $16 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
City
- Garage Center: $40 (Reg. $50) | Walmart
- Fire Plane: $48 (Reg. $60) | Walmart
- Police Jet Patrol: $7 (Reg. $10) | Walmart
- Great Vehicles Pizza Van: $11 (Reg. $16) | Amazon
- Arctic Scout Truck: $35 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Arctic Mobile Exploration Base: $77 (Reg. $100) | Amazon
- Fire Station: $56 (Reg. $70) | Target
- Capital City: $96 (Reg. $150) | Amazon
Other notable LEGO Cyber Monday deals:
- Ideas TRON: Legacy: $24 (Reg. $35) | Amazon
- Overwatch Tracer vs. Widowmaker: $10 (Reg. $15) | Walmart
- Frozen Elsa’s Market Adventure: $14 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Ideas The Flintstones: $47 (Reg. $60) | Walmart
- Chevrolet Camaro ZL1: $12 (Reg. $15) | Amazon
- Frozen II Elsa’s Jewelry Box: $32 (Reg. $40) | Walmart
- Technic Rescue Helicopter: $32 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
Expired LEGO deals
Star Wars BB-8: $58.50 (Reg. $100) Star Wars UCS Y-Wing Starfighter: $128 (Reg. $200) Avengers Sanctum Sanctorum Showdown: $60 (Reg. $100) Escape Pod vs. Dewback Microfighters: $12 (Reg. $20) Classic Creative Fun: $20 (Reg. $40) Avengers Hulk Helicopter Rescue $50 (Reg. $60) Great Vehicles Kayak Adventure: $6 (Reg. $9) | Amazon Hogwarts Clock Tower: $72 (Reg. $90) | Macy’s Advent Calendar: $27 (Reg. up to $40) | Walmart Hoth Medical Chamber: $19 (Reg. $25) | Walmart A New Hope Death Star Escape: $19 (Reg. $25) | Amazon Star Wars Advent Calendar: $26 (Reg. up to $40) | Amazon Sandcrawler: $90 (Reg. $140) | Target Droid Gunship: $30 (Reg. $40) | Walmart
