The Cyber Monday 2019 deals have dropped across hundreds of retailers. Just as with Black Friday, you can buy something for yourself or pick up great deals on holiday presents for someone else in the process. What makes Cyber Monday standout from Black Friday, is that the discounts can be even bigger. This year you can find up to 60% off sitewide and free delivery from most storefronts. Read below to find out where to get all the best Cyber Monday fashion deals in a convenient list.
Activewear:
- Nike’s Cyber Monday Sale is huge! Save 25% off on Flyknit, Dri-FIT, more
- adidas Cyber Monday Sale takes 30% off sitewide: NMD, Ultraboost, more
- Lululemon’s Cyber Monday Sale takes up to 60% off outerwear, leggings, more
- Backcountry’s Cyber Event takes up to 50% off The North Face, Sorel, more
- The North Face offers deals from just $25 during its Cyber Monday Sale
- Amazon offers up to 40% off Champion, Puma, Gold Toe, more from $10
- Score New Balance and Crocs up to 50% off, today only at Amazon
- L.L. Bean’s Cyber Event discounts boots, jackets and more 20% off
- PUMA Cyber Monday Sale takes 40% off full price and 30% off sale items
Casual and Formal wear:
- Cole Haan’s Cyber Monday Sale starts now! Save up to 60% off sitewide + extra 10% off
- Fossil’s Cyber Monday Sale takes up to 70% off smartwatches, wallets, more
- Converse updates your boots and sneakers with 50% off select styles from $38
- GAP’s Cyber Monday Sale takes 50% off sitewide + an extra 10% off your order
- Banana Republic Cyber Monday Sale offers 50% off sitewide + free shipping with code BRSHIP at checkout
- Old Navy Cyber Sale takes 50% off sitewide with deals from just $8
- Ralph Lauren takes 40% off orders of $125 and an extra 10% off sweaters
- Allen Edmonds takes 20% off every single pair + free shipping on all orders
- UGG Cyber Sale offers up to 60% off popular styles + a free blanket with any purchase over $200
- Nordstrom’s Cyber Sale takes up to 50% off UGG, Cole Haan, more + free shipping
