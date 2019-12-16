With Christmas just over a week away, it’s getting to be crunch-time for finding meaningful gifts that will still arrive by December 25th. Amazon is coming to the rescue with a number of discounts on digital subscriptions and various subscription boxes. If you’re finding yourself running out of time, this is an easy way to still find a meaningful gift for someone on your list. Amazon has marked down subscription boxes covering just about every category, or you can go with a service like Amazon Music or Kindle Unlimited if your friends or family are into the Amazon ecosystem. Head below for all of our top picks.

Subscription box discounts make great last-minute gifts

Amazon is offering discounts on subscription boxes across a variety of products. Some deals are limited to Prime members, but various options are available to all. You’ll be able to tell the recipient that their gift is on the way, with delivery a few weeks after Christmas. Of course, you’ll be on the hook for any recurring costs here, so be sure to take that into account.

Here are a few of our top picks:

Consider an Amazon digital subscription

Amazon is offering more digital subscriptions than ever before these days. If you know someone is picking up a Kindle E-reader this year, going with a Kindle Unlimited subscription, for example, would be a great idea. It’s regularly $10 per month, but Amazon is running a few different discounts currently, including a FREE 30-day trial. Learn more here.

Amazon Music Unlimited is another great digital subscription for the holiday season. It’s $8 or more per month, but you can currently get four-months for just $1. Again, if you know someone diving into the Alexa ecosystem this year, an Amazon Music Unlimited subscription would pair beautifully with Amazon’s speakers.

At times, gifting these subscriptions can be a bit tricky. Your best bet may be to grab a gift card from Amazon and give credit in that way. Amazon offers digital and physical gift cards in various designs to fit whatever your needs may be. You can see the entire selection on this landing page.

For more holiday gift ideas, be sure to check out our in-depth guides from the past few weeks to fit just about any need:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!