My Arcade is unveiling its new 16-bit Super Retro Champ handheld today. Dedicated retro consoles have been all the rage over the last few years, but My Arcade is turning its attention to Super Nintendo and SEGA Genesis cartridges with its latest release. With a sizable display, built-in controls, and compatibility for two of the best libraries in gaming history, retro gamers will certainly want to take a closer look at this one. Jump below the fold to learn more about My Arcade’s new portable handheld console.

My Arcade Super Retro Champ Goes 16-Bit

Similar to the 8-bit version that plays original NES and Famicom cartridges, the new 16-bit Super Retro Champ gives all your old SNES and Genesis games a new home. While there are certainly third-party home consoles out there that support both sides of the 1990’s console wars, the latest from My Arcade squeezes a pair of cartridge input slots into a single handheld console for fans of both Sonic and Mario.

But considering this is a portable machine that has to be large enough to house vintage-sized gaming cartridges, it isn’t quite as compact as it might seem. On the positive side of that, it also sports a spacious design with a 7-inch display, the usual directional pad and a pair of back-mounted triggers/buttons along with the retro grey finish.

Its battery life is slightly less than something like the comparable Switch Lite at 5 hours compared to the 7+ Nintendo’s latest handheld boasts. However, it also sports HDMI connectivity for when you want to connect it to the big screen and there will even be a pair of external controllers for 2-player gaming.

Coming Later This Year

The new 16-bit Super Retro Champ does not support virtual memory cards and does not have a USB port. That means you won’t be able to create modern save states or upload thousands of your own ROMs here, but it is one of the more elegant solutions for portable cartridge gaming out there. So just know, you’ll need to dust off all your old carts or start buying new ones to play games on this thing.

This model is scheduled to launch “later this year” at $110, according to reports. There does not appear to be any pre-order listings available yet on Amazon or directly on the My Arcade site.

