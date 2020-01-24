Put GLaDOS and Bridge Constructor Portal on your iOS device for $3 (Reg. $5)

Bridge Constructor Portal takes everything you love from the beloved Portal series and combines it with the physics of the Bridge Constructor sims. And now it is on sale for $2.99 via the App Store. Regularly $5, we haven’t seen it go for any less more than a couple times in the last year or more. Take on your role at the Aperture Science Enrichment Center building bridges, ramps, and other contraptions while making use of gadgets like “portals, propulsion gel, repulsion gel, aerial faith plates, cubes, and more.” The original voice of GLaDOS will guide you through the tutorial as well. It carries a 4+ star rating from over 3,400 gamers. Head below for more details and Bridge Constructor deals.

Much like yesterday’s price drops, we are tracking an impressive list of discounted iOS games and apps today. On top of all the Bridge Constructor games you’ll find below and these Kingdom Rush deals, we are also featuring titles like Drop The Chicken 2 The Circus, NBA 2K20, Bloons TD 6, XCOM: Enemy Within, Civilization Revolution 2, and many more in this morning’s roundup.

And you might want to go check out the brand new Kingdom Hearts game for iOS/Android too.

