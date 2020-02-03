Monday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: adidas Last Chance Event, Backcountry, Amazon Laundry Sale, more

Welcome to our daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys. Each day we scour the internet, searching for the best fashion and home goods offers from our favorite retailers. We’ll be gathering all of our top deals each day at 5:30 pm right here. Head below for more and be sure to give us a follow on Twitter to stay up to date throughout the day.
Activewear |
- adidas Last Chance Event offers extra 30% off sale: Ultraboosts, slides, more
- Backcountry’s Full Send February Sale takes up to 50% off The North Face, more
- Marmot’s End of Season Sale takes up to 50% off popular jackets, vests, more
- Hanes 5-pack Comfort Boxer Briefs for $9.33 Prime shipped at Amazon (Reg. $15)
- Eastbay 20% off sitewide with promo code FAVES at checkout: Nike, adidas, more
Casual and Formalwear |
- Kate Spade’s Surprise Sale is back! Save up to 75% off handbags, wallets, more
- Sperry shoes for men and women up to 60% off during Hautelook’s Flash Sale
- Banana Republic’s Flash Sale takes 40% off your purchase: Jeans, outerwear, more
- ALDO Boot Flash Sale offers extra 30% off popular styles for winter
- GAP offers up to 40% off sitewide + 25% off denim and pants with code FAVORITES
Home Goods and more |
- DEWALT and Milwaukee tools up to 50% off highlight Home Depot’s 1-day sale
- Stock up on TIDE/Gain laundry pods + more from $24 at Amazon (Up to 25% off)
- Bake like a pro with a KitchenAid Lift Stand Mixer from $190 (Reg. $320+)
- Miroco’s light therapy lamp combats seasonal affective disorder: $28 (30% off)
- Keep your luggage and more safe with this 2-pack of combination locks at $6.50
