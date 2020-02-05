Vie for power in the Game of Thrones board game at $28 (Reg. $48+), more

Amazon is now offering the Game of Thrones board game (second edition) for $27.99 shipped. Currently matched at Walmart. Regularly as much as $60, it regularly sells for closer to $48 at Amazon where it is now at a new all-time low. In this one, between three and six players vie for control over the Great Houses of Westeros. The second edition version carries over elements of past expansion packs along with updated artwork, a streamlined rulebook, as well as “Tides of Battle cards and player screens.” Rated 4+ stars from over 900 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

If today’s featured deal isn’t getting you excited, check out the official Game of Thrones: Hand of the King Card Game from Fantasy Flight Games. It sells for just over $5.50 Prime shipped, carries solid ratings, and is described as a “fast-paced card game for two to four players set in the treacherous courts of king’s landing.” Otherwise, hit up the list below for more board game price drops.

More Board Game Deals Still Live:

We also have some virtual board game deals available in our recent iOS and Android app roundups including The Game of Life, Tsuro Game of the Path, and others. But if you’re trying to get yourself or the kids away from the screen, these LEGO building kits are sure to do the trick and we have deals starting from $17.

Game of Thrones board game:

A board game based on A Game of Thrones, a novel now adapted to an HBO series

3–6 players take command of the Great Houses of Westeros

Updated second edition, incorporates elements of past expansions

Features a streamlined rulebook and updated art

Includes welcome new enhancements like Tides of Battle cards and player screens

