Smartphone Accessories: Samsung 45W USB-C Wall Charger kit $38 (24% off), more

- Feb. 6th 2020 10:39 am ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung 45W USB-C Super Fast Charging Wall Charger for $37.93 shipped. Having dropped from $50, like you’ll find at Best Buy and Samsung, today’s offer is good for a 24% discount, marks the first price drop we’ve seen, and a new all-time low. Samsung’s 45W USB-C charging kit includes everything you need to take advantage of speedy refuel times whether you’re using a flagship smartphone, tablet, or other device. The compact wall adapter is then paired with a Power Delivery-enabled cable. Perfect for adding to your everyday carry for quickly replenishing your handset’s power when out and about. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 110 customers.

Don’t wanna pay the Samsung tax on this charging kit? This well-reviewed option will only run you $20 at Amazon. It lacks a detachable cable, but will still be able to replenish your device at 45W speeds. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 760 customers.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Charge your Galaxy Note10+ smartphone and other select devices with this black Samsung USB-C fast-charging wall charger. The AC adapter provides up to 3 amps for fast, stable charging, while the 45W super fast charge capability uses Power Delivery for efficient charging.

This Samsung USB-C fast-charging wall charger has a detachable USB-C to USB-C cable for syncing your smartphone with compatible laptops while on the go.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.
Samsung

Samsung

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go