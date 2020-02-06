Smartphone Accessories: Samsung 45W USB-C Wall Charger kit $38 (24% off), more

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung 45W USB-C Super Fast Charging Wall Charger for $37.93 shipped. Having dropped from $50, like you’ll find at Best Buy and Samsung, today’s offer is good for a 24% discount, marks the first price drop we’ve seen, and a new all-time low. Samsung’s 45W USB-C charging kit includes everything you need to take advantage of speedy refuel times whether you’re using a flagship smartphone, tablet, or other device. The compact wall adapter is then paired with a Power Delivery-enabled cable. Perfect for adding to your everyday carry for quickly replenishing your handset’s power when out and about. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 110 customers.
Don’t wanna pay the Samsung tax on this charging kit? This well-reviewed option will only run you $20 at Amazon. It lacks a detachable cable, but will still be able to replenish your device at 45W speeds. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 760 customers.
Charge your Galaxy Note10+ smartphone and other select devices with this black Samsung USB-C fast-charging wall charger. The AC adapter provides up to 3 amps for fast, stable charging, while the 45W super fast charge capability uses Power Delivery for efficient charging.
This Samsung USB-C fast-charging wall charger has a detachable USB-C to USB-C cable for syncing your smartphone with compatible laptops while on the go.
