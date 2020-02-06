Today’s best Android game and apps deals will have you cleaning up after a dangerous hitman, sharpening your math skills, learning world history, and paving your own path to victory in virtual board games. As usual at this time of day, this is the place to find all of the most notable price drops on apps and games for Android. Today’s highlights include loads of freebie icon packs, Nobodies, Tsuro – The Game of the Path, Idle Heroes of Hell, World History, and many more. Your hand-curated list of today’s best Android app deals and freebies is below the fold.
Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:
- Shimu – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- Kaorin – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- Color Gloss – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- Rest – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- Bubbles Battery Indicator FREE (Reg. $1)
- Idle Heroes of Hell FREE (Reg. $1)
- BioPorcinoMobile – Manage your pigs FREE (Reg. $4)
- Rectangles PRO FREE (Reg. $1)
- Numberwiz FREE (Reg. $1)
- Genetic Helper FREE (Reg. $1)
- Weapon stripping NoAds $1 (Reg. $2.50)
- Nobodies $2 (Reg. $3)
- Dragon Castle: The Board Game $3.50 (Reg. $6)
- Let’s Break Stuff! Premium $1 (Reg. $2)
- fMSX Deluxe – Complete MSX Emulation $3 (Reg. $5)
- World History $2 (Reg. $3.50)
- QR Code & Barcode Scanner – PRO $1 (Reg. $1.50)
- Call Blocker – Full PRO $1 (Reg. $1.50)
- Tsuro – The Game of the Path $3 (Reg. $5)
- Devyne: Unknown (Retro Adventure RPG) $1 (Reg. $2.50)
On the Android hardware side of things, the Moto One Action Android smartphone is $100 off while Verizon is offering up to $1,100 in savings on two Pixel 4/XL purchases. We also have $150 off Kenwood’s 7-inch Android Auto Receiver plus even more in our Android deals hub.
More Android App Deals Still Alive:
***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.
- PDF creator & editor pro FREE (Reg. $5)
- Morine – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- Extreme – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- Ghost Hunter – idle rpg (Premium) FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Hero’s 2nd Memory : Shooting RPG FREE (Reg. $1)
- Superhero Fruit Premium: Robot War FREE (Reg. $2)
- Speedometer GPS Pro FREE (Reg. $1)
- Hills Legend: Action-horror (HD) FREE (Reg. $1)
- Top Scanner Pro – Document Scanner FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Octoro – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- Mobile Doc Scanner (MDScan) + OCR $1 (Reg. $5)
- Cartogram – Live Map Wallpapers $1 (Reg. $2)
- The Exorcist[Story of School] $1 (Reg. $2.50)
- HideAndSeek2 [Story of Demian] $1 (Reg. $2.50)
- Storm Rush $1 (Reg. $2)
- Warhammer Quest 2: The End Times $1 (Reg. $5)
- Hero Siege: Pocket Edition $1.50 (Reg. $11)
- Radium 2 $1.50 (Reg. $3.50)
- Astrolapp Live Planets and Sky Map $1 (Reg. $2)
- iRadTech $17 (Reg. $25)
- inbento $2 (Reg. $3)
- Golf Peaks $2 (Reg. $3)
- Burly Men at Sea $1 (Reg. $5)
Tsuro: The Game of the Path:
Create your own journey with Tsuro: The Game of the Path. Place a tile and slide your stone along the path created, but take care! Other players’ paths can lead you in the wrong direction – or off the board entirely! Paths will cross and connect, and the choices you make affect all the journeys across the board.
