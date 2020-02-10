Protect your Switch with a retro Mario or Zelda PDP Case for $12.50 (16% off)

Amazon is offering the Mario Retro Edition PDP Nintendo Switch Slim Travel Case for $12.64. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $15, Amazon has been charging closer to $20 over the last 4 or 5-months with today’s deal being the lowest we have tracked outside of the $10 Black Friday offer from last year. The officially licensed travel case features a rigid EVA housing to store your console, games, and some accessories. More specifically, there is a protective screen pad to keep your Switch from getting scratched in the case with a mesh pouch for cables and the like, as well as a nylon lift strap so you can remove your gear with ease. That 8-bit style art and embossed Mario iconography on the outside is a nice touch too. Rated 4+ stars. Be sure to head below for a deal on the Zelda version.

We also spotted the Zelda Retro Edition PDP case at $12.64 Prime shipped on Amazon as well. The pricing comparison on this model is nearly identical to today’s lead deal much like the ratings.

Amazon is also still offering the PowerA Nintendo Switch Enhanced Wireless Controller at 20% off right now and be sure to go check out the company’s new Animal Crossing Controllers. Here are all the latest eShop game deals starting from $1 and don’t miss all the new/upcoming Nintendo Switch ports including Saints Row IV, The Outer Worlds, The Wonderful 101, Tecmo Bowl arcade and lastly, The Witcher Thronebreaker.

Mario Retro PDP Nintendo Switch Travel Case:

Rigid EVA case stores Console, games, and various accessories

Protective screen pad features a mesh pouch to Store various accessories

Nylon lift strap for Safe and Easy removal of your Console

Stylish retro design

Officially Licensed by Nintendo

