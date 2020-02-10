Protect your Switch with a retro Mario or Zelda PDP Case for $12.50 (16% off)

Amazon is offering the Mario Retro Edition PDP Nintendo Switch Slim Travel Case for $12.64. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $15, Amazon has been charging closer to $20 over the last 4 or 5-months with today’s deal being the lowest we have tracked outside of the $10 Black Friday offer from last year. The officially licensed travel case features a rigid EVA housing to store your console, games, and some accessories. More specifically, there is a protective screen pad to keep your Switch from getting scratched in the case with a mesh pouch for cables and the like, as well as a nylon lift strap so you can remove your gear with ease. That 8-bit style art and embossed Mario iconography on the outside is a nice touch too. Rated 4+ stars. Be sure to head below for a deal on the Zelda version.

We also spotted the Zelda Retro Edition PDP case at $12.64 Prime shipped on Amazon as well. The pricing comparison on this model is nearly identical to today’s lead deal much like the ratings.

Mario Retro PDP Nintendo Switch Travel Case:

  • Rigid EVA case stores Console, games, and various accessories
  • Protective screen pad features a mesh pouch to Store various accessories
  • Nylon lift strap for Safe and Easy removal of your Console
  • Stylish retro design
  • Officially Licensed by Nintendo

