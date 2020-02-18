Assemble the 800-piece LEGO Hogwarts Express at $64 (20% off), more from $8

- Feb. 18th 2020 1:34 pm ET

0

Amazon offers the LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Express set for $63.99 shipped. Typically selling for $80, today’s offer saves you 20% and matches our previous mention from back at the beginning of January for the all-time low. This 800-piece set includes six minifigures alongside the 18-inch long brick-built Hogwarts Express train. There’s a full interior complete with seats and the like, as well as a Platform 9¾ railway section to assemble. If you’ve been dreaming of picking up the 6,000-piece Hogwarts Castle, this kit is a more affordable way to bring some of the Harry Potter magic home. Head below for additional LEGO deals.

Additional LEGO deals include:

You also won’t want to miss out on our recent hands-on review of LEGO’s International Space Station kit. We found it to be an exquisite collectible for NASA fans that’s packed with value. Plus, we’re still seeing the LEGO City Cargo Train at $54 off, as well as some additional kits from $16.

LEGO Hogwarts Express features:

Step aboard the iconic LEGO Harry Potter 75955 Hogwarts Express train from King’s Cross Station. This action-packed building set features a railway bridge with a clock and steps leading to Platform 9¾, moving brick wall entrance, ‘Wanted’ poster and Daily Prophet newspapers, plus a train toy and carriage with 4 seats and removable side panel and roof.

