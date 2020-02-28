Friday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: Express Leap Year Sale, J.Crew, Converse, more

Welcome to our daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys. Each day we scour the internet, searching for the best fashion and home goods offers from our favorite retailers. We’ll be gathering all of our top deals each day at 5:30 pm right here. Head below for more and be sure to give us a follow on Twitter to stay up to date throughout the day.
Activewear |
- Foot Locker takes 20% off sitewide or 25% off orders of $200: Nike, adidas, more
- Converse Spring Sale takes extra 30% off select styles of sneakers, boots, more
- Mountain Hardwear Winter Sale offers up to 50% off jackets, vests, more
- Nordstrom is offering The North Face TKA Glacier Pullover for $35 (Reg. $59)
- Moosejaw Clearance Event is offering jacket under $100: The North Face, more
Casual and Formalwear |
- Banana Republic Factory offers deals on hundreds of items from just $8
- Express Leap Year Sale offers 29% off sitewide to update your wardrobe for spring
- J.Crew’s Leap On Sale offers 29% off sitewide, this weekend only: Jeans, shoes, more
- Rockport Leap Year Sale is live with 29% off outlet orders with deals from $28
- Today only, save on Hanes Ultimate baby clothes with 30% off onesies, more
Home Goods and more |
- Highly-rated weighted blankets up to 30% off for today only, deals from $40
- Dyson’s smart hot + cool purifier all-in-one hits $230 (Refurb, Orig. $599)
- Do your own car work with this CRAFTSMAN floor jack + stands at $42 (Reg. $50)
- Throw the 8-pc. Stanley Star Hex Key Set in your toolbox for $3.50 (Reg. $7+)
- For $40, you can score Furinno’s Jaya Desk at its 1-year Amazon low
