Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 45W USB-C + Qi Charging Station 30% off, more

- Mar. 10th 2020 10:27 am ET

0

Aukey Direct via Amazon currently offers its 45W Charging Station and Qi Power Bank Hybrid for $104.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Usually selling for $150, today’s offer saves you 30%, marks one of the first price cuts we’ve seen, and is a new all-time low. With 45W of overall power delivery, this charging station features an 18W USB-C port alongside dual 2.4A USB-A slots. A built-in Qi charging pad dishes out 10W speeds and can be removed for taking on the go thanks to a 10000mAh battery. The entire package is a comprehensive way to refuel your gear at night and stay topped off during the day. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

2-in-1 charging hub, comprised of a powerful charging base and a 10000mAh wireless charging power bank, to charge your phones, tablets, and USB-C laptop simultaneously. The charging base delivers up to 45W PD for USB-C laptops that support USB Power Delivery

Wirelessly charge your Qi-compatible devices while the power bank is recharging in the charging base. When fully charged, remove the power bank from the base to charge your devices on-the-go with 18W Power Delivery and Quick Charge 3.0. Built-in safeguards protect your devices against excessive current, overheating, and overcharging

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.
aukey

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go