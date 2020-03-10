Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 45W USB-C + Qi Charging Station 30% off, more

Aukey Direct via Amazon currently offers its 45W Charging Station and Qi Power Bank Hybrid for $104.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Usually selling for $150, today’s offer saves you 30%, marks one of the first price cuts we’ve seen, and is a new all-time low. With 45W of overall power delivery, this charging station features an 18W USB-C port alongside dual 2.4A USB-A slots. A built-in Qi charging pad dishes out 10W speeds and can be removed for taking on the go thanks to a 10000mAh battery. The entire package is a comprehensive way to refuel your gear at night and stay topped off during the day. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

2-in-1 charging hub, comprised of a powerful charging base and a 10000mAh wireless charging power bank, to charge your phones, tablets, and USB-C laptop simultaneously. The charging base delivers up to 45W PD for USB-C laptops that support USB Power Delivery Wirelessly charge your Qi-compatible devices while the power bank is recharging in the charging base. When fully charged, remove the power bank from the base to charge your devices on-the-go with 18W Power Delivery and Quick Charge 3.0. Built-in safeguards protect your devices against excessive current, overheating, and overcharging

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!