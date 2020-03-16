We are now ready to kick the week off with today’s best Android app deals. From rare freebies and deep deals on astronomy apps, to vintage RPGs, survival games, and sci-fi strategy experiences, there’s a little bit of something to keep just about anyone busy in today’s roundup. More specifically, you’ll find deals on titles like KORG Kaossilator, Lootbox RPG, ProGo App, This War of Mine, Trine 2: Complete Story, SkySafari 6 Plus, Golf Peaks, Star Vikings Forever, Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition, and many more. As always, your complete collection of the day’s best Android app deals and freebies is down below the fold.
Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:
- KORG Kaossilator for Android FREE (Reg. $20)
- Historia Battles Rome DELUXE FREE (Reg. $3)
- 10monkeys Diver | Addition FREE (Reg. $2.50)
- Famver – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- Monster Numbers Full Version FREE (Reg. $2)
- QR and Barcode Scanner PRO FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Historia Battles WW2 FREE (Reg. $4.50)
- Speed Math 2018 – Pro FREE (Reg. $1)
- Wholesome World FREE (Reg. $4)
- Zombie Avengers:(Dreamsky) FREE (Reg. $1)
- Last Day Survival-Zombie Shooting 2 FREE (Reg. $1)
- Lootbox RPG FREE (Reg. $1)
- Light X – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- Fondos – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- ProGo App – Productive goals FREE (Reg. $3)
- Sudoku {Premium Pro} FREE (Reg. $4)
- Hills Legend: Action-horror (HD) FREE (Reg. $1)
- Cribbage With Grandpas FREE (Reg. $3)
- This War of Mine $2 (Reg. $14)
- Trine 2: Complete Story $2.50 (Reg. $17)
- SkySafari 6 Plus $5 (Reg. $15)
- SkySafari 6 Pro $20 (Reg. $40)
- Golf Peaks $2 (Reg. $3)
- Mushrooming $1 (Reg. $2.50)
- File and PDF Converter $1 (Reg. $2)
- GeoExpert – World Geography $4.50 (Reg. $8)
- She Sees Red – Interactive Thriller $2 (Reg. $3)
- Nobodies: Murder cleaner $2 (Reg. $3)
- Star Vikings Forever $2 (Reg. $5)
- Roguelite 2: Dungeon Crawler RPG $1 (Reg. $2)
- The Black Dungeon RPG $1 (Reg. $2)
- Space Grunts $2.50 (Reg. $4)
- Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition $5 (Reg. $10)
- Battlevoid: Sector Siege $1 (Reg. $4)
- Whispering Willows $2 (Reg. $5)
- Rusted Warfare – RTS Strategy $1 (Reg. $2)
More Android App Deals Still Alive:
***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.
- Outray CM13 Theme FREE (Reg. $1)
- Oreo 8 – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- Dead Bunker 2 HD FREE (Reg. $1)
- Duck Warfare FREE (Reg. $1)
- Stone Of Souls FREE (Reg. $1)
- Coalfield CM13 Theme FREE (Reg. $1)
- Vinty – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- Devil Twins: VIP+ FREE (Reg. $2)
- Home Workouts Gym Pro (No ad) FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- SOMEDAY FREE (Reg. $1)
- Kiwanuka $2 (Reg. $4)
- Doom & Destiny $1 (Reg. $5)
- Earthlings Beware! $1 (Reg. $2)
- Super Soccer Champs $2 (Reg. $4)
- Who Are You, Mr. Cooper? $1 (Reg. $2)
- Galaxy Trader $1 (Reg. $3)
- Templar Battleforce RPG $5 (Reg. $10)
- Angel Fish: VIP+ $1 (Reg. $2)
- Flashlight PRO $1.50 (Reg. $5)
- Rapid Cleaner Pro $3 (Reg. $5)
- Intruder Catcher: Lock Screen $3 (Reg. $5)
- Personal Finance – Expense Tracker $2 (Reg. $3)
- Push to Kindle $1.50 (Reg. $4)
- Juggle! $1.50 (Reg. $2.50)
This War of Mine:
In This War Of Mine you do not play as an elite soldier, rather a group of civilians trying to survive in a besieged city; struggling with lack of food, medicine and constant danger from snipers and hostile scavengers. The game provides an experience of war seen from an entirely new angle. The pace of This War of Mine is imposed by the day and night cycle. During the day snipers outside stop you from leaving your refuge, so you need to focus on maintaining your hideout: crafting, trading and taking care of your survivors. At night, take one of your civilians on a mission to scavenge through a set of unique locations for items that will help you stay alive.
