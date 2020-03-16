We are now ready to kick the week off with today’s best Android app deals. From rare freebies and deep deals on astronomy apps, to vintage RPGs, survival games, and sci-fi strategy experiences, there’s a little bit of something to keep just about anyone busy in today’s roundup. More specifically, you’ll find deals on titles like KORG Kaossilator, Lootbox RPG, ProGo App, This War of Mine, Trine 2: Complete Story, SkySafari 6 Plus, Golf Peaks, Star Vikings Forever, Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition, and many more. As always, your complete collection of the day’s best Android app deals and freebies is down below the fold.

Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:

This morning we saw the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 9 128GB go $400 off in today’s Gold Box, while the Galaxy A90 5G Smartphone is now $250 off. Those deals join Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active Smartwatch at $137 and Fossil’s stainless steel HR smartwatch at a new all-time low. You’ll want to browse through Anker’s new Amazon sale for deals from $8 on Android-friendly accessories and then head over to our Smartphone Accessories roundup for even more.

Today’s Best Game Deals: Borderlands 3 $20, Far Cry 5 $15, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

This War of Mine:

In This War Of Mine you do not play as an elite soldier, rather a group of civilians trying to survive in a besieged city; struggling with lack of food, medicine and constant danger from snipers and hostile scavengers. The game provides an experience of war seen from an entirely new angle. The pace of This War of Mine is imposed by the day and night cycle. During the day snipers outside stop you from leaving your refuge, so you need to focus on maintaining your hideout: crafting, trading and taking care of your survivors. At night, take one of your civilians on a mission to scavenge through a set of unique locations for items that will help you stay alive.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!