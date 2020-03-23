Assemble LEGO’s Architecture Statue of Liberty from $91, more starting at $8

Target is currently offering the LEGO Architecture Statue of Liberty kit for $95.99 shipped. RedCard holders will be able to save an extra 5%, bringing the price down to $91.19. Down from $120, like you’ll find direct from LEGO, today’s price cut saves you 25%, beats our previous mention by $5, and marks a new all-time low. LEGO’s Architecture kits are known for their detail, and this creation is certainly no exception. Stacking up to 1,685-pieces, this creation measures over 17-inches tall and recreates New York’s famed Statue of Liberty. Sitting on top of a brick-built pedestal, Lady Liberty comes complete with sand-green coloring, the iconic crown, and a golden torch. Head below for more deals from $8.

Other notable LEGO deals include:

By way of new LEGO debuts, last week we got a first look at the upcoming Tie Fighter Pilot helmet, which you can pre-order now alongside the Boba Fett and Stormtrooper kits. We also capped off last week with a review on Luke’s Landspeeder set.

LEGO Architecture Statue of Liberty features:

Celebrate a monumental blend of architecture and sculpture with this LEGO® Architecture 21042 The Statue of Liberty set. America’s iconic symbol of freedom stands more than 305 feet above Liberty Island in New York harbor, welcoming seafarers from around the globe.

