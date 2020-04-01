Score a 1-camera Anker eufyCam E smart security system for $110 (Save $90)

Anker’s official Newegg storefront offers its eufyCam E 1-Camera Security System for $109.99 shipped when code MKTC8CEREBMM has been applied at checkout. Usually selling for $200, today’s deal shaves off $90, beats our previous mention by $20, and is a new all-time low. Paired with the base station is a completely wireless camera which can surveil your property indoors and out with 1080p streams. It sports an IP65 waterproof rating, ensuring it can withstand the elements. A built-in battery yields roughly a full year of usage before needing to be recharged. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 590 customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage.

Those looking to get into the smart security camera game for less should consider TP-Link’s Kasa Cam Outdoor as a more affordable alternative. It’ll run you $88 at Amazon right now, and packs similar smartphone connectivity and the like. Compared to the featured deal, this is a standalone camera, so upgrading for additional coverage down the road won’t be as seamless as going with the eufyCam option.

eufyCam E 1-Camera Security System features:

The 100% Wire-Free and IP65 weatherproof-rated camera just needs one charge for 365 days running (Or 3 years in standby mode) , indoors and out. eufyCam E (Region a) does not have human detection and facial recognition features. 1080P resolution, combined with our exceptional night vision technology, ensures video is recorded with crystal-clear quality Both day and night.

