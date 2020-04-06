Know who’s telling the truth in The Lie Detector Game, now $6 at Amazon

- Apr. 6th 2020 7:32 pm ET

Amazon is offering The Lie Detector Adult Party Game for $5.97 Prime shipped. Also at Walmart. Normally around $10 at Amazon, Target has it on sale for $11 right now and this is a new all-time low. This game contains a “real lie detector” and “may cause exposure to dark secrets” according to the developers behind it. This yes or no game is based on the answers you provide. You’re given 126 questions that have a fill-in-the-blank that the person asking the question chooses what to say. The game then uses voice analysis to determine whether the answer you’re given is true or false, so ask the questions at your own risk. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

More of a card game person? Well, the beautiful minimal concept of Uno will soon be brought to life by Mattel, so you’ll absolutely want to check that out. However, on the other hand, the family version of Cards Against Humanity is available to download right now…for FREE!

Don’t forget that you can save $10 off purchases of $50 or more with LEGO right now. We lined up some of our favorites for you to look at, so be sure to check out our deal coverage here. Also, you’ll want to check out Battleship that’s on sale for $12 right now. This age-old classic will bring loads of fun to your time indoors.

The Lie Detector Game features:

  • Real working Lie detector game: the Lie detector game uses a real working Lie detector that helps reveal the truth with voice analysis technology (based on self-reported data. Not a scientific device)
  • Get in the hot seat: ask juicy questions you’re dying to know! Players ask high-stake questions to the person in the hot seat to try to catch them in a Lie. Earn points for telling the truth
  • Be honest to win: answer a Yes or no question into the built-in mic. Lights and sounds help reveal whether you’re telling the truth or not. For best results ask high-stakes questions

