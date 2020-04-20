It’s time to kick the week off with today’s best Android app deals. On top of today’s collection of dungeon crawlers, RPGs, expense trackers, 90’s-style platformers, and weather apps, we also still have an unprecedented freebie on Hitman GO. More specifically, today’s lineup consists of titles like Evertale, Dungeon999, Stardash, Dark Quest 2, Super64Pro, Despotism, and many more. Jump below the fold for today’s complete collection of the best Android app deals.

Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:

While we still have deep deals on the Google Pixel 4/XL and the Moto One Action, today saw Nokia’s 7.2 128GB Android Smartphone hit a new Amazon low. You can also now save 20% on the Wear OS-powered TicWatch Pro 4G Smartwatch while we still have deals available on the Fossil Explorist HR and Withings Steel HR Sport wearable. Yesterday’s Google Pixel Slate price drop joins this morning’s Google Nest Hub Smart Display deals and we also have a fresh new batch of Anker Amazon offers from $11 as well as a host of accessories in today’s roundup.

Today’s Best Game Deals: Cuphead $15, Resident Evil 3 $50, Titanfall 2 $6, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

Dark Quest 2:

Dark Quest 2 is a turn based RPG where you control a party of heroes on your epic quest to defeat the evil sorcerer and his minions. The game features a party based system where you control a group of heroes, an isometric hand-drawn art style, dice based mechanics and much more. Each map is designed to take you through an adventure that will test your party’s strength, courage and sanity as you go deeper and deeper into the castle in search for the chambers of the evil sorcerer.

