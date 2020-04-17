Smartphone Accessories: Samsung 45W USB-C Wall Charger kit $35 (30% off), more

- Apr. 17th 2020 10:35 am ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung 45W USB-C Super Fast Charging Wall Charger for $34.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Down from $50, today’s offer saves you 30%, is $3 under our previous mention, and marks a new Amazon low. Samsung’s 45W USB-C charging kit includes everything you need to take advantage of speedy refuel times whether you’re using a flagship Android smartphone, tablet, or other device equipped with a compatible charging port. The compact wall adapter is then paired with a Power Delivery-enabled cable that’s perfect for keeping your handset refueled throughout the day or charging over night. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 130 customers.

Don’t wanna pay the Samsung tax on this charging kit? This well-reviewed alternative will only run you $24 at Amazon. It lacks a detachable cable, but will still be able to replenish your device at 45W speeds. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 940 customers

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Charge your Galaxy Note10+ smartphone and other select devices with this black Samsung USB-C fast-charging wall charger. The AC adapter provides up to 3 amps for fast, stable charging, while the 45W super fast charge capability uses Power Delivery for efficient charging.

A detachable USB-C to USB-C cable is included in the box, so you can charge your phone from any other USB-C power source such as your computer or a portable battery. Use the cable to sync and transfer files at blazing speeds with your Galaxy or any other compatible smartphone or laptop.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.
Samsung

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go