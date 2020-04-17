Smartphone Accessories: Samsung 45W USB-C Wall Charger kit $35 (30% off), more

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung 45W USB-C Super Fast Charging Wall Charger for $34.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Down from $50, today’s offer saves you 30%, is $3 under our previous mention, and marks a new Amazon low. Samsung’s 45W USB-C charging kit includes everything you need to take advantage of speedy refuel times whether you’re using a flagship Android smartphone, tablet, or other device equipped with a compatible charging port. The compact wall adapter is then paired with a Power Delivery-enabled cable that’s perfect for keeping your handset refueled throughout the day or charging over night. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 130 customers.

Don’t wanna pay the Samsung tax on this charging kit? This well-reviewed alternative will only run you $24 at Amazon. It lacks a detachable cable, but will still be able to replenish your device at 45W speeds. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 940 customers

Charge your Galaxy Note10+ smartphone and other select devices with this black Samsung USB-C fast-charging wall charger. The AC adapter provides up to 3 amps for fast, stable charging, while the 45W super fast charge capability uses Power Delivery for efficient charging. A detachable USB-C to USB-C cable is included in the box, so you can charge your phone from any other USB-C power source such as your computer or a portable battery. Use the cable to sync and transfer files at blazing speeds with your Galaxy or any other compatible smartphone or laptop.

