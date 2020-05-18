We are now ready to start the week off with Monday’s best Android deals. While the brilliant Hitman Sniper is still available for free (and found down below), we have a fresh new batch of price drops from Google Play for you to browse through. Today’s highlights include titles like Day by Day Organizer PRO, Animal Camp, Pedometer – GPS Tracker, Mind Games Pro, Sir Questionnaire, Slaughter 3: The Rebels, and OTTTD: Over The Top TD, among many others. Head below for today’s complete collection of the best Android app deals.

Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:

On top of last week’s offer on Samsung’s Galaxy A50 smartphone, we are also now tracking deep deals on the Samsung Galaxy S20/+, the Moto One Action, and OnePlus 6T at up to $249 off. We also spotted a fresh new deal on Samsung’s high-end Galaxy S6 Tablet at a new Amazon low of $610. The Android Auto deals continue with these Sony 7-inch and 6.4-inch receivers while Skagen’s Falster 2 Smartwatch is now down at $99 (33% off). Hit up our Smartphone Accessories roundup and today’s new Anker Memorial Day sale at Amazon for additional deals from $9.

Today's Best Game Deals: Sonic Mania $10, Nioh 2 $40, DMC 5 $20, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

Day by Day Organizer PRO:

Day by Day is a planning application designed to fully implement Google Calendar and Google Tasks as an all-in-one Android application. With its help you can plan your future schedule using any Android device and this schedule will be available for all your phones and tablets connected to Internet. The app allows you to create events, tie them to a certain start/end time and set due date. An event can be postponed if needed. When creating an event you are prompted to set a reminder which will keep you informed of your schedule.

