Bridge Constructor Portal combines the physics-based building simulation from the Bridge Constructor titles with the world of Portal. Players must “build bridges, ramps, and slides,” as well as other contraptions across 60 test chambers to “get the Bendies safely across the finish line.” As you were likely expecting, there plenty of Portal gadgets at your disposal including the “propulsion gel, repulsion gel, aerial faith plates, cubes, and more.” All of that would usually cost you $5 on the App Store, but this one is now on sale for $1.99. That’s matching the lowest price we have tracked in years on the 4+ star-rated title. More details below.

If you prefer your Bridge Constructor without portals and aerial faith plates, head over to this morning’s Mac and iOS roundup. You’ll find the original Bridge Constructor on sale for just $1 along with a host of other notable price drops including Neo Monsters, Dead Age, Cessabit, The Inner World 2, Digital Barometer S10, Yertle the Turtle, and more.

We also still have ongoing deals available on the Apple award-winning Leo’s Fortune, Rosetta Stone, the latest BundleHunt, and Adobe’s Elements apps.

iOS Universal: Bridge Constructor Portal: $2 (Reg. $5)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Far Cry 4 $6.50, God of War $10, Celeste $10, more

More on Bridge Constructor Portal:

Let Ellen McLain, the original voice of GLaDOS, guide you through the tutorial, and learn all the tips and tricks that make a true Aperture Science employee. As a new employee in the Aperture Science test lab, it’s your job to build bridges, ramps, slides, and other constructions in 60 test chambers and get the Bendies safely across the finish line in their vehicles. Make use of the many Portal gadgets, like portals, propulsion gel, repulsion gel, aerial faith plates, cubes, and more to bypass the sentry turrets, acid pools and laser barriers, solve switch puzzles, and make it through the test chambers unscathed.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!