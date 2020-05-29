Take game night up a notch with Jenga Octagon at $7.50 Prime shipped (62% off)

Amazon is offering the Hasbro Jenga Octagon Game for $7.52 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $20, like it currently fetches at Walmart, today’s deal is over $12 or 62% in savings and the lowest price we can find. It is also well under the current $10+ price tag on the classic version of the game at Amazon. This is essentially the same classic block stacking game you remember, but with a new octagonal twist. The same push, pull, and stacking skills are required here but you’ll have to navigate the rounded tower and slightly harder to stack block pieces. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

As we mentioned above, today’s deal on Jenga Octagon edition a few bucks under the classic take on the game. But there are other family board and card games out there for less if this one doesn’t get you excited. While it might not be the new Dunder-Mifflin-inspired set or that awesome Minimalista version, one particularly notable option would be the UNO Minecraft Card Game. It is still matching its all-time low at just over $5 Prime shipped and carries solid ratings.

In case you missed it this morning as part of today’s Overwatch collectibles sale at GameStop, we are tracking one of the best prices ever on the Monopoly Gamer: Overwatch Collector’s Edition Board Game at $7.50.

More on the Hasbro Jenga Octagon Game:

A twist on the classic jenga game: the jenga Octagon game features blocks of varied shapes that must be stacked to keep the octagon-shaped tower

Push, pull and stack the blocks: like with the classic jenga game, This edition is all about the blocks. But now players need to push, pull, and stack the blocks while keeping the octagon shape

Don’t let the jenga tower crash: be the last person to stack a block without causing the tower to crash to win

Try the master challenges: the included jenga game guide features fun additional challenges such as switching which colors can be stacked, and turning blocks on their side at different angles

