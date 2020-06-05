Amazing new Xbox One X Cyberpunk 2077 LE console now available at $100 off

The insane Cyberpunk k 2077 Limited Edition Xbox One X is now up for pre-order at GameStop, Microsoft (currently sold out) and elsewhere, but Adorama’s listing is $100 off right now. Regularly $400, you can now lock-in your pre-order of the very last Xbox One X special edition console at a massive and completely unexpected price tag of $299.99 shipped. There’s no telling how long this deal could last, so jump on it while you can. More details below.

The Cyberpunk 2077 bundle ships with the crazy special edition console as well as the Johnny Silverhand-inspired controller, a digital download of Cyberpunk 2077 (releases September 17, 2020), and a 1-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate trial. You can get a full break down of all the details on the amazing new Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X in our launch coverage right here, and don’t forget about the SteelSeries x Cyberpunk 2077 official headsets and accessories.

More on the Cyberpunk k 2077 LE Xbox One X:

Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.

