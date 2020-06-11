Bowers & Wilkins PX7 Bluetooth Headphones now $325 for today only ($75 off)

Amazon is now offering the Bowers & Wilkins PX7 Over Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones for $324.99 shipped. Matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $400, today’s offer is $75 off the going rate, the second lowest price we have ever tracked at Amazon, and the best we can find. The PX7 feature 43mm drivers that have been built and tuned by the “same engineers behind the Bowers & Wilkins 800 Series diamond speakers used in Abbey Road studios.” Along with adaptive noise cancelling, they carry 30-hours of playback time while a 15-minute quick charge adds another 6-hours to the mix. On-board technology will automatically stop playback when you lift an ear cup and resumes when put it back in place. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

These Philips Noise Cancelling Headphones Wireless Bluetooth headphones are a solid alternative at $150, but you can save even more with the Mpow Active Noise Cancelling Headphones at $29 (clip the on-page coupon). While the quick charge function isn’t quite as notable on this set, nor will you get the automatic ear cup resume feature, the significant savings will surely be worth it for some.

We have plenty of notable headphone deals to check out right now though. Sony’s all-new WF-SP800N True Wireless Earbuds dropped to $168 today while V-MODA’s gorgeous metal Crossfade 2 Wireless headphones are now $229 (Reg. $350). Apple’s AirPods Pro are on sale for $220, but you have to go check out the must-see new Grado Labs Hemp Headphones that just launched.

More on the Bowers & Wilkins PX7 Bluetooth Headphones:

Built from Legend drivers that push the sound forward The 43mm drivers in the Px7 are the largest in our headphone collection built and tuned by the same engineers behind the Bowers & Wilkins 800 Series diamond speakers used in Abbey road studios

Cancels noise clean out adaptive noise cancelling that automatically Responds to your environment to keep the outside world out of the music

30 hours of possibility you can do a lot in 30 hours You could fly from California to London and back with some time to spare You could also Start a band or see every stage At The festival twice Listen uninterrupted on a single battery charge And if that’s not enough a 15 minute quick charge gets you 6 more hours

