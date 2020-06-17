It is now time to dive into today’s best Android app deals. Everyday a host of price drops hit Google Play and we are here to make sure you don’t miss anything. While there are some seriously notable Stadia games on sale right now including Borderlands 3, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, we are now ready to collect all of today’s most notable mobile deals. Today’s collection is headlined by the highly-rated This War of Mine along with titles like CELL 13, Pocket Rogues: Ultimate, Notes, Pictominoes, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android app deals and freebies.
Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:
- CELL 13 – The Ultimate Escape Puzzle FREE (Reg. $2.50)
- glacial Pro for KWGT FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Spelling Book PRO FREE (Reg. $2)
- Football Challenger 2 FREE (Reg. $1)
- 3D Stonehenge Pro lwp FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Deep Space 3D Pro lwp FREE (Reg. $1)
- Real Zen Garden 3D LWP FREE (Reg. $1)
- Pocket Rogues: Ultimate $1 (Reg. $2)
- This War of Mine $5 (Reg. $14)
- Notes $1.50 (Reg. $2.50)
- Venus in HD Gyro 3D XLVersion $1 (Reg. $6)
- Pictominoes $1 (Reg. $2)
- Re Village $1 (Reg. $1.50)
- Square Home Key – Launcher $2.50 (Reg. $5)
We have a series of fantastic new Android smartphone deals live today. For starters, there are plenty of Samsung handsets on sale starting from just $90 right here as well as Galaxy S20, the Moto One at $100 off and some G7 models starting from $130. The Google Wear OS deals are starting to stack up today as well. Along with ongoing offers on the Fossil Hybrid Smartwatch and the Withings Steel, the TicWatch S2 hit a new low at $70 off. Google’s Nest Hello Video Doorbell is now $168 and we have plenty of notable Android accessories on sale today. Those include the Anker Gold Box and Father’s Day events as well as our usual collection in this morning’s roundup.
Today’s Best Game Deals: Witcher 3 $17, Kingdom Hearts III $8, Gears 5 $10, more
More Android App Deals Still Alive:
***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.
- Sentinels of the Multiverse FREE (Reg. $7)
- Pirate Defender Premium FREE (Reg. $2)
- PDF Convertor – PDF Reader FREE (Reg. $1)
- Food Cutter 3D FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Global Equalizer & Bass Booster Pro FREE (Reg. $2)
- Equalizer FX Pro FREE (Reg. $2)
- Weather Forecast Pro FREE (Reg. $2)
- Learn C Programming Pro $1.50 (Reg. $3)
- Car Expenses Manager Pro $1.50 (Reg. $7)
- SPACE INVADERS $2 (Reg. $5.50)
- Space Invaders Infinity Gene $2 (Reg. $5.50)
- Codex of Victory – sci-fi $1.50 (Reg. $4.50)
- Plant Identifier $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Heroes of Loot 2 $3 (Reg. $4.50)
More on This War of Mine:
In This War Of Mine you do not play as an elite soldier, rather a group of civilians trying to survive in a besieged city; struggling with lack of food, medicine and constant danger from snipers and hostile scavengers. The game provides an experience of war seen from an entirely new angle. The pace of This War of Mine is imposed by the day and night cycle. During the day snipers outside stop you from leaving your refuge, so you need to focus on maintaining your hideout: crafting, trading and taking care of your survivors. At night, take one of your civilians on a mission to scavenge through a set of unique locations for items that will help you stay alive.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!