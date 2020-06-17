It is now time to dive into today’s best Android app deals. Everyday a host of price drops hit Google Play and we are here to make sure you don’t miss anything. While there are some seriously notable Stadia games on sale right now including Borderlands 3, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, we are now ready to collect all of today’s most notable mobile deals. Today’s collection is headlined by the highly-rated This War of Mine along with titles like CELL 13, Pocket Rogues: Ultimate, Notes, Pictominoes, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android app deals and freebies.

Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:

We have a series of fantastic new Android smartphone deals live today. For starters, there are plenty of Samsung handsets on sale starting from just $90 right here as well as Galaxy S20, the Moto One at $100 off and some G7 models starting from $130. The Google Wear OS deals are starting to stack up today as well. Along with ongoing offers on the Fossil Hybrid Smartwatch and the Withings Steel, the TicWatch S2 hit a new low at $70 off. Google’s Nest Hello Video Doorbell is now $168 and we have plenty of notable Android accessories on sale today. Those include the Anker Gold Box and Father’s Day events as well as our usual collection in this morning’s roundup.

Today’s Best Game Deals: Witcher 3 $17, Kingdom Hearts III $8, Gears 5 $10, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on This War of Mine :

In This War Of Mine you do not play as an elite soldier, rather a group of civilians trying to survive in a besieged city; struggling with lack of food, medicine and constant danger from snipers and hostile scavengers. The game provides an experience of war seen from an entirely new angle. The pace of This War of Mine is imposed by the day and night cycle. During the day snipers outside stop you from leaving your refuge, so you need to focus on maintaining your hideout: crafting, trading and taking care of your survivors. At night, take one of your civilians on a mission to scavenge through a set of unique locations for items that will help you stay alive.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!