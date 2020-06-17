Refresh your pillows and mattress from $24 in today’s 1-day Gold Box sale

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Relief-Mart (96% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering up to 20% off Snuggle-Pedic pillows and mattresses. With deals starting from $24, everything in today’s sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. You can score the Snuggle-Pedic Bamboo Memory Foam Pillow for $47.99. That’s 20% off the regular $60 price tag, matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon, and the best we can find. This fun machine-washable pillow has no zippers to get in the way and is filled with a shredded memory foam “that never goes flat.” Featuring a breathable, micro-vented cover that’s made in the USA, it will “keep you cool all night long.” This pillow ships with a 120-day “love it or sent it back policy” and no-cost returns. Rated 4+ stars from over 7,400 Amazon customers. More deals below.

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Snuggle-Pedic Gold Box sale right here. You’ll even more pillows starting from $24, including full-size body options, and even hundreds of dollars off mattresses.

While we are talking about getting a good night’s rest, we have some great deals on wearables that track sleep and much more right now. Those include Fossil’s versatile Hybrid Smartwatch, the Withings Steel, and Samsung’s Galaxy Fit, among all of the Apple Watch Series 5 deals we spotted this morning.

More on the Snuggle-Pedic Memory Foam Pillow:

NO ZIPPERS, NO FUSS…Self-Adapting technology that doesn’t require you to make any adjustments! With Our Original Famous Design, You Can Gather Or Spread Out the Fill to Shape the Pillow To Allow The Pillow to Contour To Your Head and Neck, Giving You Proper Alignment and Orthopedic Support For Side, Stomach, & Back Sleeping. Pressure Relieving Technology Works Great With CPAP Machines and is FULLY MACHINE WASHABLE!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!