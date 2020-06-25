Highly-rated Superfeet Footbed insoles now 40% off at Amazon, deals from $34

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering up to 40% off Superfeet shoe insoles. You can score the Superfeet Green TTF Footbed in multiple sizes for $33.70 shipped. Regularly $50, today’s deal is as much as 33% off, the lowest price we can find, and a new 2020 low. Designed to reduce foot strain for a smoother stride, a high-density foam layer and stabilizer heel cap offer “long-lasting comfort.” Along with organic odor control, they measure out at 1-inch high and 6-inches wide with various sizes available and the ability to simply cut the extra bits of the toe with scissors if needed. Rated 4+ stars from over 8,700 Amazon customers, if you’re looking for an insole solution, today’s deal are certainly worth a closer look. Head below for even more.

You can browse through the rest of the sale right here where you’ll find an even thicker (2-inches) model for slightly more than today’s lead deal. The pricing comparison on this set is nearly the same with a regular listing of $50 and solid 4+ star ratings.

For an even more affordable options, check out the Plantar Feet Insoles Arch Supports at $18 Prime shipped. They carry even better ratings at nearly half the price. But they aren’t quite as robust and thick overall.

While we are talking about your feet, you’ll definitely want to browse through all of the notable footwear deals available right now. This morning’s Gold Box has a number of options but our fashion deal hub is bursting at the seams right now with deals. You’ll find huge price drops on everything from adidas and Nike to TOMS, New Balance, and much more.

More on the Superfeet Green TTF Footbed:

FIT PROFILE: High profile/High volume insoles; Volume refers to the amount of space these comfortable insoles will take up in your shoe, whereas, the Profile is how much shape you can expect to feel under your foot. Full-length Superfeet inserts are supposed to be trimmed to fit in your shoes

STABILIZER CAP: Acts as the base of the orthotic shoe inserts that supports the rearfoot and provides structure and stability to the foam layer

