The 2-player A11N Dual Shot Basketball Arcade Game is $50 off for today only

Today only, Woot is offering the A11N Sports Sharpshooter Dual Shot Basketball Arcade Game for $199.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $250 at Amazon where it has never gone for less, today’s offer is $50 in savings and the lowest price we can find. Featuring a 4-inch MDF backboard, heavy-duty nylon ball return ramp, and a metal frame, this set has everything you need to get going including eight balls. Along with buzzers and sound effect to enhance the experience, there are eight different game modes including a 2-player option along with a folding design for easy storage. Rated 4+ stars and ships with a 90-day Woot warranty. More details below.

If today’s A11N deal is still too pricey for you, check out the Giantex Foldable Basketball Arcade Game instead. It comes in at $120 shipped and carries even better ratings. It also has eight built-in game modes and a similar overall design, but only ships with four balls.

Anyone interested in this basketball arcade-style games will want to check out the new NBA 2K21 Kobe Bryant Editions. But on the arcade side of things, go hit up our coverage of Arcade1Up’s latest Big Buck Hunter and X-Men vs. Street Fighter cabinets, as well as these amazing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles pinball machines. But with all the 40th anniversary PAC-MAN gear hitting this year, some of the mini options in our hands-on video review might be of interest as well.

More on the A11N Sports Basketball Arcade Game:

Sturdy 1 ½” steel pipes with powder coating make it last forever, more durable and solid than other similar games in the market. With the simple foldable design, it is only 3.2′ deep after folding, less space than you needed. 8 Game Modes: Featuring 8 game options, you can switch from personal game to 2-player mode as you like (Game instructions are included). The different buzzers and sound effects create a fun arcade atmosphere, motivating your kids to start exercising.

