Get the kids a giant Click N’ Play Keyboard Play Mat for $22.50 (Amazon low)

- Jul. 10th 2020 8:59 am ET

Amazon is now offering the Click N’ Play Gigantic Keyboard Play Mat for $22.30 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Matched at Walmart. Regularly fetching closer to $40 at Walmart, this model has sold for $30 at Amazon for the last year or more with today’s offer being a new all-time low. Measuring 70- by 29-inches, this giant vinyl keyboard mat provides a fun musical experience for the kids while keeping them up and active at the same time. It features eight selectable instruments to play (guitar, piano, clarinet, trumpet, saxophone, violin, banjo, and xylophone) and four modes of operation including play, record, playback, and demo. It runs on four AA batteries you’ll need to provide and has adjustable volume control. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

As we mentioned above, you’ll need to throw four AA batteries inside to get it up and running. If this basic $4 Panasonic pack won’t cut it, score a 20-pack of AmazonBasics AA batteries for $9 right here or just grab a 4-pack of high-performance eneloops for $16 with a charger.

For more discounts to keep you and the kids busy, check out these LEGO building kits from $12, as well as the ongoing Crayola offers from $0.50, and our picks for the best kids subscription boxes this summer from $13.

More on the Click N’ Play Gigantic Keyboard Play Mat:

  • Jumbo Size! 70 x 29 inches – 24 keys. Made of heavy duty vinyl material
  • 4 modes to select – Play, Record, Playback and Demo
  • 8 selectable musical instrument sounds – Guitar, Piano, Clarinet, Trumpet, Saxophone, Violin, Banjo, and Xylophone
  • Adjustable volume. Automatic “power off” system. Touch sensitive play mat.Uses 4 x AA batteries. (not included)

