Creaks is the latest game from Amanita Designs — best known for its work on Machinarium, Chuchel, and the Samorost series. The game made an appearance at the top of the month in Sony’s PlayStation Indies reveal and brings the team’s penchant for rich story-telling with moody visuals front and center. Today, we are getting the official release date and taking a closer look at what to expect when the game launches next week.

Creaks now set for release next week

For those unfamiliar here, Amanita Designs is a Czech game studio that has been creating wonderful puzzle adventure games since 2003’s Samorost. That game, along with titles like Machinarium and Botanicula, is what the studio is best known for. They are all essentially narrative-driven puzzle adventure games with wonderful visuals you might have noticed headlining our game deal posts over the years. Anyone interested in these kinds of experiences will have already played some of these games and will certainly want to take a closer look at the studio’s new title, Creaks.

As we mentioned above, the Creaks launch trailer hit on July 1 as part of a series of new indie games Sony was helping to announce. Feast your eyes on the gameplay footage and eerie setting below:

The narrative kicks off as our protagonist discovers a creepy mansion buried underneath his home. The idea here is for players to explore the underground maze to discover the mysteries of the creaks or monsters populating it, the bird-like folks that help you along the way, and the shaking mansion itself.

Creaks is essentially another puzzle game with that usual Amanita touch to it, but the studio is going a completely different direction in the control department. Trading out its usual point-and-click scheme for a more traditional side-scrolling platformer vibe, Creaks introduces some interesting jumping puzzles to the usual formula. There are also some light strategic combat opportunities spread throughout the mansion in the form of light beams. The game world is filled with monsters that will transform into harmless furniture when they are struck with a beam of light.

Creaks releases next week on July 22, 2020, for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Mac, and PC. The game is already available to Apple Arcade subscribers.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Creaks has been a long-time in the making — eight years to be exact. Considering the quality we have come to love from Amanita, it looks like we have another indie gem on our hands here. While the dark visuals might not be for everyone, it’s hard to imagine fans of the studio’s past games not being right at home in the new creepy mansion setting. While it feels like the next-generation console launches are imminent here, we are yet to get any direct information on when or if Creaks is coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

