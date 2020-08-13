LEGO is expanding its City theme with a new 1,500-piece creation modeled after a downtown square. With a 12-inch tall city hall, tram vehicle, and 14 minifigures, this set doesn’t skimp out on new additions to your brick-built town. Be sure to head below the fold for all the details on the upcoming LEGO City Main Square, including pricing, availability, and more.

LEGO City Main Square

After journeying to the ocean depths earlier this summer, the LEGO City theme is back for its largest set so far this year in the form of a new Main Square build. The 1,517-piece creation assembles a variety of landmarks including a town hall, diner, park, and music stage. The town hall, which is the standout build from the set, stands over 12-inches tall and 10-inches wide. Another fun highlight is the brick-built burger on top of the diner.

By far the most unique aspect of the build is the included InterCity Tram. Kits in this theme are no stranger to packing brick-built vehicles, but rarely do we see something of this caliber in a play set like this. It has a unique yellow design and comes outfitted plenty of interior space to transport minifigures around.

And speaking of minifigures, the upcoming Main Square is utterly packed with them, as expected from a LEGO City set of this size. This time around, there are 14 different characters to expand your brick-built town ranging from pop stars and kids to restaurant clerks, tram conductors, and outlaws. There’s a pretty wide variety of minifigures here, which is always a nice touch.

There’s also quite a few other vehicles included here to go with the InterCity Tram. In what feels like a staple of the City theme these days, there’s a brick-built helicopter alongside limo, ATV, and more. More environmentally-friendly minifigures can also ride around on the included bicycle or skateboard.

Launching next month

LEGO’s latest expansion to the City lineup will be debuting next month, with the Main Square entering at $199.99 when it goes up for sale on September 1. It’s expected to launch as a LEGO Shop exclusive.

The City Main Square is just the more recent kit to be announced by LEGO ahead of launching in September. Earlier in the week we got a first look at the upcoming wave of collectible Harry Potter minifigures, as well as the 258-piece Iron Man Armory kit. After launching a collection of sets at the beginning of the month, there’s still plenty on the horizon for LEGO fans to be on the lookout for, including seven new Star Wars builds.

9to5toys’ Take

LEGO has been getting more and more creative lately with its City theme, and that certainly shows with the Main Square. After giving science-loving fans some ocean-themed creations, this kit will surely be a hit for collectors who favor the popular modular buildings. Or really anyone who has their own brick-built city.

Source: LEGO

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!