Epic new Nintendo portable mod combines Wii, Switch, DS, and Game Boy Color

- Aug. 28th 2020 4:02 pm ET

0

While recent rumors suggest Nintendo is working on an upgraded Switch console, GingerOfMods has been at work on an impressive Nintendo portable known as the Wiiboy Color. It has been a little while since we have come across a homebrew-style Nintendo console mod worth exploring, but this hybrid portable Wiiboy mod certainly deserves some attention. Head below for a closer look at the Nintendo portable in action and additional details.

Modded Nintendo portable — Wiiboy Color:

As pointed out by the folks at Kotaku, GingerOfMods has sourced a wide range of Nintendo consoles and custom-made parts to make the hybrid Nintendo portable a reality. The video below details the design process which includes a bespoke 3D-printed Game Boy Color-style housing along with all sorts of odds and ends sourced from other Nintendo gear and random hardware.

Along with the 3D-printed case, the 3.5-inch, 480p display was ripped straight from a car back-up camera (not unlike this one), while the re-designed Wii internals and circuit boards have been chopped down to fit in the mobile-ready form-factor.

While this thing was mostly designed to play the Nintendo Wii library on-the-go, some of the exterior parts were pulled straight from other Nintendo hardware releases. The front-mounted joysticks come from a Nintendo Switch work in tandem with face buttons repurposed from a DS Lite and made compatible with one another using GameCube controller circuitry.

The games apparently look even better than the originals when the home-brew Nintendo portable is connected to the big screen. A USB-C port handles charging and you’ll find a handy headphone jack as well.

9to5Toys’ Take:

In the end, it might not be something everyone is going to get their hands on — GingerOfMods claims homebrews like this can run as much as $1,000 — but it is awesome to see the Wii library in mobile form and in such a sweet looking package. GingerOfMods does plan on selling these, however, and is pointing those interested to the social accounts found right here.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
News

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations and tracking across the US retail market on major products. We cover Apple, Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Samsung and other major products and ecosystems.
nintendo

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard