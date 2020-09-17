JBL’s Tune 750 Headphones deliver ANC at $100 (Save $30), more from $60

Amazon is currently offering the JBL Tune 750 Bluetooth ANC Headphones for $99.95 shipped in a variety of colors. Also available at B&H for the same price. Typically fetching $130, today’s offer is good for a 23% discount and matches the Amazon all-time low. Featuring up to 30-hours of battery life per charge, JBL’s headphones deliver active noise cancellation and are powered by a pair of 40mm dynamic drivers. Alongside a lightweight frame, other notable features here include the ability to simultaneously pair two devices for switching between multiple audio sources. Rated 4.4/5 stars from 235 customers. Head below for more.

Those who can live without the active noise cancelling found on the lead deal will want to consider the JBL Tune 700 Headphones on sale for $59.95 at Amazon instead. Down from $80, today’s offer marks the very first price cut we’ve seen, saves you 25%, and marks a new all-time low. These cans pack a similar design to the lead deal, just without ANC and 27-hour battery life. Rated 4.3/5 stars from 200 customers.

Don’t forget that AirPods Pro are still on sale for $199, delivering ANC and more at an Amazon all-time low. That’s on top of everything else in our headphones guide, including only the second price cut to date on Samsung’s latest Galaxy Buds Live at $150, as well as the stylish Klipsch T5 Earbuds at $77.

JBL Tune 750 Bluetooth ANC Headphones features:

JBL TUNE 750BTNC wireless headphones feature powerful JBL Pure Bass Sound and active noise cancelling for punchy bass and an immersive audio experience The lightweight over-ear design offers maximum comfort and sound quality while ready to travel everywhere you go with its compact foldable competence 15 hours of battery life which recharge in only 2 hours enables noise-free wireless playback.

