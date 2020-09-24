Grow 9 herbs in the window with this indoor garden kit at $25 (Reg. $35)

Surreal Brands (96% positive in the last 12-months) via Amazon is now offering the Planter’s Choice 9 Herb Window Garden kit for $24.99 after you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is a 40-piece herb growing kit that comes in at a fraction of the price of those AeroGarden indoor solutions. It’s a 40-piece kit that includes nine reusable pots and bamboo markers, as well as all of the pre-fertilized soil discs you’ll need and nine seed packets: dill, basil, chives, thyme, parsley, oregano, cilantro, sage, and mustard. It also comes with a handy instruction guide and a 100% refund “if you are not satisfied with the kit.” Rated 4+ stars from nearly 1,500 Amazon customers. More details below.

Today’s offer puts the Planter’s Choice option among the most affordable options out there. However this 10-seed indoor tea herb kit comes in at $16 Prime shipped after the on-page coupon is clipped. It doesn’t include the pots, but it has even more seeds and a nice wooden gift box alongside the 4+ star rating from over 600 Amazon customers.

If you’re more concurred with tidying up your outdoor space before the winter weather rolls in, head over to our Green Deals hub. We still have the RYOBI 18V Electric Blower down at $99 plus loads more eco-friendly outdoor gear.

But if it’s the holiday decor you’re after, take a look at the latest collections from Crate and Barrel and Pottery Barn.

More on the Planter’s Choice 9 Herb Window Garden kit:

Everything you need to bring the joy of planting savory herbs into your or a loved one’s life. It’s easy – we take the guesswork out of planting herbs from seeds, guiding you every step of the way. Plant on! Perfectly sized for seedlings with ample drainage and innovative drip trays. Save and reuse. | Feed it: 9 NUTRIENT-RICH SOIL DISCS – Add water, and they’ll expand 6-8 times their original size. Pre-fertilized.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!